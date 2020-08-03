10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 3, 2010 — NORTH POLE — A resolution calling for a public vote on whether the city should adopt a city manager form of government died for lack of City Council support Monday.
Council members said putting the question on the October ballot left too little time for community debate on the issue.
“I think this is being pushed just a little too fast,” city resident Bob Carr said.
The measure was introduced by former Councilman Willy Cork last month and tabled pending a report from the city finance and audit committee.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 3, 1995 — Let there be light.
Headlights, that is.
Within two weeks, Interior motorists will notice new signs popping up all over highways nearby. The signs command: “Drive with headlights on at all times.”
A state regulation on the books for about a year now, but previously unenforced, mandates headlights be used any time a vehicle is on a road with a posted speed of 45 mph or higher.
State officials decided to start enforcing the regulation after a test study last year on the Seward Highway showed a marked drop in accidents when drivers had their headlights on, said Lorn Campbell, administrator of the Alaska Highway Safety Planning Agency, a branch of the Department of Public Safety.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 3, 1970 — "If you like tonight's Eskimo Olympics," announcer Billy English told a nearly packed Patty Gymnasium on Saturday night. "be sure to whistle and stomp to show your approval."
More than 2,000 persons whistled and stomped until after midnight as Natives and a few white people danced, ate muktuk, displayed parkas, pulled ears and sticks, skinned seals and got tossed on a blanket.
Oliver and Olga Amouak, leaders of the Fairbanks Native Dance group, led their five other dancers in a series of story dances. Increasing their tempo in the later stages of their dances, the group displayed a bench dance in which six dancers sat in a line of chairs facing one direction, swaying to a drum-led chant and waving feather fans.
A fox dance and another number telling the story of rabbit hunting were also offered by the group.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 3, 1945 — WASHINGTON — Tests this week of the Army's new jet plane, P-80, the "Shooting Star," has resulted in the placing of orders for production of the aircraft, the War Department announced today.
The plane flew the 555 miles between Dayton, Ohio, and New York in one hour and two minutes. Unquestionably, it is the fastest aircraft in the world.
In making the Dayton-New York flight, the pilot, Col. William H. Council, said he had not pushed the plane to the limit of its speed.