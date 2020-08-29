10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 29, 2010 — Among 23,000 outstanding votes statewide, almost 3,800 ballots from the Fairbanks area need to be tallied before a winner can be declared in the close Republican Senate primary.
Of the absentee and questioned ballots the state Division of Elections will begin counting Tuesday, 3,795 are from Fairbanks House Districts 6-12.
The most outstanding ballots, 640, are from District 7, represented by Republican Mike Kelly. The second-most outstanding ballots, 633, are from District 8, which is represented by a Democrat, David Guttenberg.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 29, 1995 — Last spring, 10-year-old Brandie Pike and Nicole Nordmark knew they did not want to leave their friends at Denali Elementary School.
Then they laid eyes on their new school. Wien Elementary School, built over the summer, has a library with peach-sherbet walls, a wide-open commons in the middle and computers everywhere.
“It’s nicer and it’s bigger,” said Brandie, as she cut out a white paper circle to make a rocket nose cone.
The girls trooped outside the school with some 65 other students Monday afternoon and pop-popped their paper rockets into the sunny sky. The “fuel” was half an Alka-Seltzer tablet mixed with water in a film canister. The science experiment doubled as the class motto: “Launch into Fifth Grade.”
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 29, 1970 — Tardy slips could have been issued to many borough school teachers who held up the opening of a school district employees general meeting Friday morning for about 15 minutes.
More than 450 teachers are presently employed by Fairbanks North Star Borough Schools.
New teachers were introduced to the two-thirds full auditorium of teachers before borough schools superintendent Dr. George Taylor gave a talk on teaching and goals.
A total of 105 new teachers were introduced at the meeting. Lathrop High School claimed 29 new teachers, more than any other school.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 29, 1945 — WASHINGTON — A vote by the citizens of Alaska on whether they want statehood was proposed today by Rep. Marion Bennett (R-Mo), just back from the territory with other House territories committee men.
Some members of the House interior appropriations subcommittee who recently were in Alaska, declared the territory is not ready for statehood.
"The people should decide the question for themselves at an election," Bennett said in an interview, "but before the election they should be told the facts as to just what it would cost them in taxes in view of their limited population."