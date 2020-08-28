10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 28, 2010 — Soldiers from Fort Wainwright will be headed to Pakistan as early as next week to provide relief to a nation devastated by flooding.
The floods, which began in late July after heavy monsoons, have affected 20 million people and submerged almost a quarter of the country’s cropland, according to the United Nations.
The Denali Task Force, comprised of 325 soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, will begin deploying early next week. Ten CH-47 Chinook helicopters and eight UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, will also be transported to the flood-impacted areas.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 28, 1995 — Former U.S. Vice President Charles Fairbanks never made a visit to the town with his namesake. But 77 years after his death, 13 members of his family will visit Fairbanks to celebrate the opening of old Main School as City Hall.
For the last several months City Clerk Toni Connor has been in contact with members of Charles Fairbanks’ family to coordinate a family reunion.
Connor said a bust of Charles Fairbanks, and a chair he used while vice president, will be unveiled at the open house, scheduled for Sept. 9 at Main School. Both the bust and chair will be on permanent display in the building’s front entryway.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 28, 1970 — More undercover agents will be used by local law enforcement agencies in their drive to fight drug abuse, according to Fairbanks Acting Police Chief Robert Sundberg.
Sundberg returned from the Regional Law Enforcement Executive Conference in Seattle this morning and said that undercover agents were the best means of fighting drug abuse according to the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs.
Sundberg said that a major portion of the one day conference was spent on informing law enforcement representatives of the merits of metropolitan enforcement groups.
The Fairbanks Police Department and the Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks formed such a group by cooperative agreement in March 31 according to Sundberg.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 28, 1945 — A three-story structure housing a large filling station and office with two floors of apartments above will be started immediately at the corner of First and Noble Street, it was announced today by Mr. and Mrs. Paul Greimann, owners of the Standard Garage.
Sixteen modern three-room apartments will be built in the upper floors of the new building, which will be of frame and concrete construction. Greimann estimated that the building would cost $50,000.
The filling station which will form the lower floor of the building will have two driveways, crossing the corner from First to Noble. The inner driveway will accommodate a full-sized bus without obstructing the sidewalk.