10 YEARS AGO
August 21, 2010 — An early day horseless carriage, designed and built by Ohio inventor Walter Hay, prompted a unique reunion for his descendants at the Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum.
Friday evening, 15 Hay family members — granddaughters through great-great-grandchildren from around the Lower 48 — gathered at the museum, located at the Wedgewood Resort, for a private reception to admire the 1898 Hay Motor Car their forebear designed 112 years ago and to honor his memory on his 140th birthday.
The Hay Motor Car is a rarity — the oldest known surviving 4-cylinder gasoline-powered automobile made in America. It was discovered in a barn in the 1940s and went through several owners before it was purchased and restored for exhibition by the Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum in 2007.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 21, 1995 — A purple silk dress; a 1936 Eastman Kodak movie camera; a pair of yellow-wheeled, disco-era roller skates; and two Cher albums.
Garage sale addicts will have to wait until next year to scoop up such rejects as teh Fairbanks garage-sale season draws to a close this summer.
"Somewhere else you'd pay big bucks for this stuff," quipped one of the sellers.
Not here. The dress was $5, the movie camera $10, the skates $7, Cher a mere 50 cents. Still, they weren't selling at this three-day garage sale among a group of friends off of Skyline Drive.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 21, 1970 — The average living cost in Fairbanks remained at 32% above Seattle in the fall of 1969 in spite of a sharp increase of 6% in cost of rental units, the U.S. Department of Labor reported today.
The margin has remained the same since 1966, but is 2% less than the 1964 figure.
All cities remained static with the exception of Anchorage, where the cost increased 119 to 120.
The cost factor, compiled by Charles Roumasset, Pacific regional director of the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics, fixes Seattle costs at 100.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 21, 1945 — MANILA — Landing of Allied occupation forces in Japan will begin Sunday around metropolitan Tokyo and in the Chiba, Kanagawa, Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures, Japanese Imperial headquarters and the imperial government announced today in a joint communique.
The communique broadcast by Domel News Agency appealed to the Japanese people to "remain calm and continue their business as usual." It specified an area from which Imperial troops will be withdrawn immediately "to avoid any strife arising from this landing."
Withdrawal of Japanese armed forces in the territory "within a ine linking the east bank of the Kamogawa River, Chiba City, the estuary of the Tamagawa River, Fuchu, Hachioji, Otsuki and the southern end of the Izu peninsula as "promptly as possible" was ordered by the Imperial communique.