10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 2, 2010 — In the end, Fairbanks diver Jim Ahiers realized his dream of joining Red Bull’s professional cliff diving circuit was a little farfetched.
Well, a lot far-fetched to be more accurate, but he’s still happy he gave it a shot and he’s not giving up on his dream.
Ahiers, the brash 36-year-old diving coach at North Pole High and former state high school diving champ, returned home from the European Open Cliff Diving Championship in southern Switzerland this week with a bruised ego, not to mention body.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 2, 1995 — In a sweet, clear voice Elaine Carroll-Lorens transcended the fluorescent-lighting, table-of-elements atmosphere of the science class auditorium.
“Crazy. I’m crazy for feeling so lonely. Crazy. Crazy for feeling so blue,” Carroll-Lorens, 41, crooned as a piano and bass accompanied her on the song Patsy Cline made famous.
The music gave the Duckering Building classroom a smoky-nightclub feel at a practice session of the cabaret/jazz singing class of the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival Tuesday night.
Singers will perform at the Wickersham Banquet Hall tonight and Friday from 5:30 to 7. Tickets are $2 or free for people with their festival identifications.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 2, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this date. Here is an item from Aug. 3, 1970 — JUNEAU — The Alaska Ferry Wickersham is owned by a Panamanian corporation whose officers are three state officials, it was learned Monday.
Spokesmen explained that the corporation was formed to meet the requirements of the laws of Panama, whose flag The Wickersham flies. The corporation's stock is owned by the State of Alaska.
The question of ownership arose Friday, when Alaska House Majority Leader Charles Sassara of Anchorage boarded the Wickersham in Ketchikan to examine its registration papers.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 2, 1945 — SEATTLE — W. C. Arnold, managing director of the Alaska Salmon Industry, Inc., declared in Seattle today that Secretary of the Interior Harold L. Ickes' recent decision affecting Indian territorial claims in Southeastern Alaska was a "left-handed" ruling which will "prohibit growth and development in Alaska."
Arnold said if the Ickes decision is to stand, the government should immediately drop all plans for development of Alaska.
The Secretary of Interiors upheld the Indians' claims to 273,000 acres of land in the vicinity of Hydaburg, Kake and Klawock on Prince of Wales Island. He denied them exclusive fishing rights in a large water area and lands rights in 3,339,000 acres.