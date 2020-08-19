10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 19, 2010 — ANCHORAGE — Ted Stevens was Alaska.
That was Vice President Joe Biden’s assessment of the long-time senator Wednesday as he eulogized his friend and colleague.
“I have no doubt Alaska is written in Ted’s heart,” Biden told a crowd of several thousand mourners and dignitaries who gathered at a memorial service at the Anchorage Baptist Temple.
Biden recounted how, as a freshman senator, Stevens made a point of introducing himself shortly after Biden’s first wife and young daughter were killed in a car crash.
Stevens invited Biden to dinner, and the two quickly became friends.
“They were there for me in ’72 and we were there for him in ’78 when he lost Ann,” Biden said, referring to the plane crash that claimed the life of Stevens’ first wife and seriously injured Stevens.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 19, 1995 — Area construction projects and summer tourism helped drop the Fairbanks area jobless rate to the lowest level since the pipeline boom days of the late 1970s, according to state Department of Labor statistics released Friday.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s July unemployment of 5.7 percent, which matches the statewide rate, is the area’s lowest since 1978, said John Boucher, a Labor Department economist. Boucher had no unemployment statistics for years prior to 1978.
The latest rate is also less than half of the 13.8 percent jobless rate posted in July 1986.
Unemployment could drop even more this month. August typically posts the lowest jobless rate during a 12-month cycle in the Fairbanks area, Boucher said. After August, it’s likely the rate will climb as seasonal construction jobs scale back and summer tourism businesses close shop.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 19, 1970 — Change has been the theme during the presentation of topics at the 21st Alaska Science Conference, being held at the University of Alaska. Change in the North, The Physical Environment is the official title of the conference, where subjects ranging from soils testing to public health programs are being discussed, attacked and considered.
A second public seminar comprised of members of the scientific community is being held tonight at 8 p.m. at the Fairbanks Inn in hopes of attracting Fairbanks residents who would like to discuss scientific and environmental issues with a panel of scientists attending the science conference.
Victor Fischer, director of the Institute of Social, Economic Government and Research, has been added to the list of physical and social scientists who will field questions from the public.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 19, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Aug. 18, 1945 — WASHINGTON — The nationwide 35-mile an hour speed limit will be ended formally tomorrow. The federal government today sent telegrams to state governors advising them that it is withdrawing its request for the 35-mile limit. The 35-mile limit was requested by the federal government in September, 1942, but enforcement was entirely up to state and local authorities. The limit was requested as a wartime tire conservation measure.
The director of the Office of Defense Transportation, J. Monroe Johnson, urged motorists to think twice before attempting to increase regular driving speeds. He advised motorists to have their cars thoroughly checked before doing any fast driving.