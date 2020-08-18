10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 18, 2010 — ANCHORAGE — Scores of Alaskans personally said goodbye to former U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens on Tuesday, eight days after he was killed in a plane crash.
A steady stream of mourners filed past a closed casket as Stevens’ body lay in repose at All Saints Episcopal Church in Anchorage. The daylong procession will be followed by a funeral today at the Anchorage Baptist Temple.
“He was a great politician and a great man. He’s going to be so missed,” a teary eyed Jacqueline Wariner said as she left the Episcopal church. She was among the many there who lived in Alaska all 40 years the man known as “Uncle Ted” spent in office.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 18, 1995 — If somebody, anybody, had driven away in the new $19,000 Ford pickup, nobody would have been more pleased than Coleen Turner, director of the Tanana Valley State Fair.
As it turns out, none of the $5 tickets sold as part of a fair fundraiser had a chance to win anything — because the pre-selected winning raffle ticket, No. 10,037, was never sold. Indeed, less than 5,000 tickets were purchased and even Turner acknowledges the promotion ended on a sour note.
“We would never do that again,” Turner said. “We thought it was going to be a wonderful, altruistic way for people to help us raise $50,000 we need to pay for the land. It was never our intent to make anyone feel cheated.”
But cheated is exactly how Frank James, one of the 100 ticket-holders invited for the final round Saturday, felt after Turner and other raffle organizers opened the “mystery envelope,” disclosing a winning number higher than most raffle participants thought existed.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 18, 1970 — Gov. Keith Miller yesterday dedicated the yet to be completed Fairbanks International Airport terminal building, saying "This new terminal, so much larger than was anticipated even a few years ago is already filled to capacity."
The governor appeared before an audience of about 200 guests led by Chamber of Commerce President Mel Harris and State Sen. John Butrovich.
Butrovich made the quip of the day when he observed that the dedication was non-political, "all of the Republicans are up here (on the stage) and all of the Democrats are down there (in the audience)."
Miller read from a prepared text about the history of air transportation in Interior Alaska and the fact that passenger and freight statistics have jumped considerably since the 1968 oil discovery on the North Slope.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 18, 1945 — SAN FRANCISCO — The Japanese people, treated heretofore to a series of face-saving, evasive explanations of their surrender, were told flatly today by one of their top-flight leaders they are a beaten people and must pay the price for an imperialistic dream bubble that burst in the blast of atomic bombs.
After four days of shock-absorbing statements to the effect the Nipponese defeat "is but temporary," and "we still think our way of thinking is right," hard headed Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu, who held the same post in Kuniaki Koiso's was cabinet, put the Japanese position in plain words.