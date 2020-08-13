10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 17, 2010 — Radio talk show host Michael Dukes and retired borough parks director Karl Kassel are among 13 candidates running for Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.
The race for Fairbanks mayor comes down to incumbent Terry Strle versus longtime Councilman Jerry Cleworth.
Both incumbents on the School Board have challengers, and four people are seeking election to the Fairbanks City Council.
On the North Pole City Council, five people applied for five openings.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 17, 1995 — The coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge provides grazing essential to caribou calving, and herds may suffer from disturbances such as oil development, according to several biologists who discussed their research Wednesday at a Fairbanks conference.
“What we have here is simply an observation. Adult females exposed to oil development west of Prudhoe Bay are generally less productive than those east of the Sag River,” said Raymond Cameron, a former state biologist now affiliated with the Institute of Arctic Biology at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The Sag, or more properly Sagavanirktok River, extends south from Prudhoe Bay along the trans-Alaska pipeline.
The findings presented before the 2nd International Ungulate Conference conflict with the innocuous picture of oil development painted by House Science Committee Chairman Robert Walker and other congressional panelists following their tour of the North Slope last weekend.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 17, 1970 — "Our generation has discovered nothing on earth is unlimited," Dr. A.J. Haagen-Smit of the California Institute of Technology told an audience of 400 persons at the opening of the 21st Alaska Science Conference.
"We have begun to worry about the limited ones of our soil, water and lately of our air," Haagen-Smit continued.
Responsible for the isolation of the elements of smog in Los Angeles, Haagen-Smit has been introduced to the audience by Carl Benson, acting chairman of the University of Alaska Geology Department.
"Hearing Dr. Haagen-Smit speak on air pollution is like hearing Einstein discuss nuclear physics." Benson said.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 17, 1945 — Peacetime, the hard-fought, hard-won new era that was nearly four years in coming, was heralded in Fairbanks over a two-day holiday with much merrymaking and little destruction, according to all reports today.
The police department and marshal's office office both reported that they had had "nothing to do" over the holiday as far as serious law enforcement was concerned. Officers were prepared to deal with anything up to a full-scale riot, but the celebrants never got out of bounds.