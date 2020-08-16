10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 16, 2010 — Fairbanks set a new high temperature record Sunday with a temperature of 91 degrees at Fairbanks International Airport. The previous record for Sunday was 86 degrees in 1926.
The warm air Sunday was accompanied by high winds from the Pacific Ocean, also known as a chinook, that produced gusts up to 30 mph at the airport.
It was as close to a blast furnace as Fairbanksans will ever get.
“It’s a pretty impressive event,” said meteorologist Rick Thoman at the National Weather Service in Fairbanks of Sunday’s blast of warm air.
The 91-degree reading also set a new modern (post-1930) record for the latest 90-degree day on record, Thoman said.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 16, 1995 — In a major about-face, Gov. Tony Knowles announced Tuesday that some 250 Fairbanks private school students will ride state-funded school buses as usual this year.
“With just a few weeks left before kids start heading back to school, we didn’t want to leave anybody in the lurch,” Knowles said, in a written statement.
Sen. Steve Frank, R-Fairbanks, and North Star Borough Mayor Jim Sampson were key players in convincing Knowles to keep buses rolling for non-public students another year, according to Tuesday’s announcement.
The news came at the end of the first day of student registration at Monroe Catholic High School and Immaculate Conception School.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 16, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Aug. 15, 1970 — ANCHORAGE — The campaign camps of H.A. "Red" Boucher and Rep. Chuck Sassara, Democratic candidates for Secretary of State, exchanged verbal fire Friday over a Boucher television commercial centered on comments made by former Sen. Ernest Gruening.
In the short commercial, Gruening says he "cannot imagine a better candidate for secretary of state than Red Boucher."
Millard Ingraham, state campaign manager of Sassara, issued a statement accusing Boucher of "political dishonesty and of taking advantage of Sen. Gruening."
"Boucher and his organization knew full well that Gruening's remarks were given as a courtesy and not as an endorsement and they also knew full well that the implication of the television spots is that Sen. Gruening is endorsing Mr. Boucher," Ingraham's statement said.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 16, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Aug. 14, 1945 — WASHINGTON — Government officials helping supervise the return of American industry to a peacetime basis today saw prospects of 7,000,000 unemployed by Christmas.
These leading federal economists say temporary mass unemployment is sure to come regardless of anything industry can do.
They add, however, that if this mass unemployment is only temporary "it will not be alarming."