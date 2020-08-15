10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 15, 2010 — There was plenty of hype and expectation leading up to rapper Snoop Dogg’s debut concert in Fairbanks. Yet, after what seemed like an interminably long lead in from his backing D.J., Snoop Dogg finally appeared on stage, quickly placated the crowd and ultimately lived up to the billing.
Dressed in a stylish, velvety red boxing-style jacket over black shirt and pants, sunglasses despite that late hour (a 10:15 p.m. start time), oversized medallion, and custom bejeweled microphone with his name on it, Snoop Dogg immediately got the party started with some hard-hitting beats and easy-flowing rhymes at The Blue Loon on Friday night.
A groovalicious party might be the best way to describe the hour-long set (unfortunately short considering the staggering ticket prices, though it felt longer). The crowd of approximately 2,000 was fully engaged, and Snoop in turn was at ease with them, clearly having fun, enjoying himself and showing his playful side.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 15, 1995 — Call it a Science Fair with the potential awards and honors reckoned in millions of dollars.
For one brief hour, dozens of top researchers and program directors at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute lined up to answer questions about their projects, assisted by colorful arrays of computer imagery and video.
A rare visit from members of the House Committee on Science provided the drawing card, filling the institute’s Globe Room with show-and-tell hardware designed to convey the local purchase power of federal research dollars.
The effort staging the show seemed to be a good investment, as committee chairman Robert Walker said the university’s research programs fit with his ideas of how science dollars should be spent.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 15, 1970 — Record crowds are attending the Alaska State Fair this year at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, where a 60 per cent rise over last year's attendance has been recorded.
Children accounted for much of the record crowd of more than 9,000 people who attended the Kid's Day at the fair Thursday. Nearly 7,000 individuals toured the grounds Friday, accounting for the largest take at the gate on record.
Exhibits also set records this year with 2,796 entries from 1,331 exhibitors in the competitive divisions. 4-H members added another 534 exhibits from 154 members.
With all the people wandering about observing the fair's activities, some naturally get confused. Some lose belongings while others get lost themselves.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 15, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Aug. 14, 1945 — The const of living index rose 2.2 per cent in Fairbanks between March 15, 1943 and March 15, 1945, while it went up 2.6 per cent in Juneau and 4.3 per cent in Anchorage in the same period, it was revealed today with the release of a study just completed by the U.S. Department of Labor.
William A. Bledsoe, regional director of the Bureau in San Francisco, said the price collections, started in March, 1943, will be continued each quarter in these three Alaskan cities. The increases compare with a 3.5 per cent rise in living costs in Seattle and Portland and a 3.3 per cent average increase in the large cities of the United States during the same period.