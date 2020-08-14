10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 14, 2010 — Bill Blockcolsky signed up for 23 events in the Alaska International Senior Games before Friday night’s opening ceremonies in the Centennial Center for the Arts at Pioneer Park. However, the retired coal crew foreman was realistic while poring over the registration form.
Blockcolsky, who stated his age as 78 years and 10 months, said a blockage in his heart might limit him to only about six events in the eight-day celebration of sports and activities for people 50 and older.
“They ran a stress, EKG test and they found blockage in my arteries,” the five-year games veteran said. “He (doctor) didn’t want me to do anything sustaining stressful.”
That eliminated running, swimming and bicycling events. However, it didn’t erase his enthusiasm for the events he can do without affecting his heart.
“I’m not supposed to long jump (in track and field), but I can do the shot put,” he said. “I’m right-handed and my heart is on the left.”
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 14, 1995 — Prices were up and crowds were down at the Tanana Valley State Fair this year.
Attendance was down 15,000 from last year, fair general manager Coleen Turner said Sunday — a 10 percent drop that both Turner and some vendors said may be attributed to the increased admission price from $5 to $7 over the last two years.
“I’m sure it had something to do with the $7 (admission),” said Turner after totaling up the final attendance figures.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 14, 1970 — WASHINGTON — The General Accounting Office has ruled that the Interior Department acted illegally in purchasing $27,000 worth of furniture for Secretary Walter Hickel's offices, says Rep. H.R. Gross, R-Iowa.
Gross said Thursday Hickel refurnished his suite at a total cost of about $39,400, but a spokesman for Hickel said the furniture in question went into storage and remodeling work was halted with repainting of the ceiling and installation of two aluminum doors.
The Hickel spokesman said that after taking office, the secretary directed his office be refurnished, and then ordered remodeling stopped upon learning "procedures had been questioned."
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 14, 1945 — WASHINGTON — President Truman announced this afternoon that Japan has accepted the Allied terms of surrender, fully and unconditionally.
Shortly afterward the President proclaimed a two-day holiday for all Federal workers.
Prime Minister Clement Attlee of Britain broadcast an announcement proclaiming a nation-wide two-day holiday to celebrate the return of peace after nearly six long years of war.
The announcement only spurred the jubilation of a country already wild with jubilation at the Japanese acceptance of terms calling for the end of warfare, return to her own four home islands where the Sun-God Emperor will rule only as a servant of the Allied Supreme Commander.