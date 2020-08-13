10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 13, 2010 — As if things weren’t bad enough for Yukon River salmon fishermen, the fall chum run, which many fishermen were counting on to make up for a lack of kings this year, is either very late or very poor.
“I wouldn’t say we’re in panic mode by any means,” biologist Jeff Estensen, the fall chum manager for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said on Thursday. “We’re getting a little concerned. We need to see some fish pretty soon.”
Through Wednesday, only an estimated 143,024 fall chums had passed a sonar counter at Pilot Station, about 120 miles upstream from the mouth of the Yukon. That’s about half the normal Pilot Station passage for fall chums on that date.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 13, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — Members of the state’s Long Range Financial Planning Commission are considering proposals that include major tax increases to close the state’s growing budget gap.
The panel meeting in Anchorage on Saturday also reviewed whether the state should use earnings from the permanent fund or cap the annual dividend paid from Alaska’s oil-wealth savings account.
Commission members, including several state legislators, acknowledged that steps under consideration now would have been considered ways to end political careers not long ago.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 13, 1970 — The public will have an opportunity to converse with scientists attending an upcoming science conference at the University of Alaska next Wednesday at 8 p.m. Arrangements for the public panel were made at yesterday's meeting of the Farthest North Press Club where T. Neil Davis, chairman for next week's 21st Alaska Science Conference entitled "Change in the North: The Physical Environment," briefly outlined the schedule of the four-day conference.
"Alaska has become an important place in the country," Davis said. Government officials, representatives from state and federal agencies and more than 300 scientists will attend the conference.
The decision to hold the public meeting was reached after discussion of the lack of public involvement in such austere and technical get-togethers. When the public panel was suggested Davis accepted the prompting. Sue Pittman, manager of KUAC, the UA's KM radio station, stated she would like to tape the unusual meeting for broadcast on KUAC.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 13, 1945 — Beginning at once, the City Police department will issue traffic tickets to motorists whose cars have defective or improper lights, Police Chief George Norton said today.
The tickets will require the offending motorist to appear at headquarters. However, a 48-hour time limit will be applied and any driver can have his ticket cancelled by having his lights fixed within that time and having his car re-checked by the officers.