10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 12, 2010 — Fairbanks schools met 94 percent of all federal education targets during the past school year, according to data released by the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development.
Federal education standards require that public schools test students in grades three through 10 to gauge their reading, writing and math skills. Schools must meet proficiency targets within specific subgroups, such as Asian students, students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students. To avoid sanctions, each school must meet 31 targets in order to achieve “adequate yearly progress,” as defined in law.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District showed good performance in some areas, like graduation rates and proficiency improvements, and mixed results in other areas, such as meeting standards for specific categories like economically disadvantaged students.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 12, 1995 — SEATTLE — A federal judge Friday temporarily banned commercial fishing for chinook salmon in southeast Alaska, saying the state had failed to abide by a 10-year-old agreement for rebuilding Northwest chinook stocks.
Although no fishing specifically for chinook was scheduled during the restraining order’s 10-day duration, the order by U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein would apply to incidental catches of chinook by fishermen trying for other salmon species.
All chinook caught in those circumstances would have to be released — apparently even if they are dead.
Sport fishing is exempted, up to a limit of 2,000 chinook.
Chinook, also called kings, are the largest salmon species and are prized as a game fish.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 12, 1970 — The 1970 Alaska State Fair at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds will open its gates tomorrow at 9 a.m., and all children under 15-years-old will be admitted free.
Gov. Keith Miller will be on hand at 1:30 p.m. to officially open the four-day fair.
The Harvest Queen will be selected tomorrow evening at 7:30 p.m. in the Coliseum, with a Youth Fair Coronation dance to follow.
This afternoon many of the rides and concessions opened, and some of the exhibits were displayed.
Judging of the exhibits begins Thursday at noon with livestock judging beginning Friday.
According to Mrs. Janet Baird, fair director, many of the fair’s features are new. These include teen time, the farmer’s market, the dress revue fashion show, rodeo, cooking contests, hobby show and the house of horrors.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 12, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Aug. 11, 1945 — JUNEAU — Members of the House Territories Committee, undecided as to returning to Washington, D.C., in view of the Japanese war situation, today voted to continue their Alaskan tour and plan to leave at once for a hearing in Cordova.
In hearings here Attorney H. L. Faulkner told the group the “feeling against the development of Alaska by outside capital reflected in the policies of Interior Secretary Ickes and his subordinates in Alaska” is resented by bona fide Alaskans.
He also cited the land reservation policy as a bar to the huge pulp paper development planned for the Ketchikan area.
Other witnesses urged road funds for Alaska under extension of the Federal Highway Aid Act, and presented further arguments in favor of statehood.