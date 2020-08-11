10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 11, 2010 — Authorities continue to investigate the cause of a plane crash that took the life of former Sen. Ted Stevens and four others Monday night.
Former NASA administrator Sean O’Keefe and three other people survived the crash on a mountainside about 17 miles north of Dillingham in southwest Alaska.
Late Tuesday, authorities identified the others who were on the 1957 De Havilland DHC-3T owned by GCI communications.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 11, 1995 — Fish fertilizer, tires, full sun, and lots of water.
These are the ingredients that helped Linda Frederic and her daughters capture three first-place blue ribbons in Tuesday’s cabbage competition at the Ta-nana Valley State Fair.
The Frederics’ three 38-pound green cabbages — roughly the size of beach balls — are on display in the Kiwanis Agricultural Hall alongside massive zucchinis and humongous rutabagas. The vegetable competitions are traditional staples of the fair.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 11, 1970 — As of Monday loans for housing and other purposes should be a good deal easier for Alaska residents to obtain, according to Tom Downs, head of the state's Department of Administration.
According to Downs, the state has just made millions of dollars available for mortgage purchases.
The state, Downs continued, had already invested $77.5 million in state banks. Bankers have told us, he said, they could take about another $20 million without causing inflation. So $20 million more was designated
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 11, 1945 — The world's second atomic bomb, which Thursday was dropped on Nagasaki, was so explosive that it immediately relegated to the obsolete the first bomb, dropped two days earlier on Hiroshima, Brig. Gen Thomas F. Farrell, head of the atomic bomb project in the Pacific said today.
Atomic bomb No. 2 not only was far more potent, but was easier to make, Farrell said. He watched both bombings and said the blast from the second was far greater.
Scientists who were responsible for the manufacture of the bombs and who saw the fruition of nearly four years of extensive toil in Santa Fe, N. M., and Marianas Island laboratories, and the crews of the B-29s that dropped the bombs all agreed that the feat was almost beyond their imaginations.