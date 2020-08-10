10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 10, 2010 — Plastic sheets cover bookcases in the Alaskana and adult fiction sections at the Noel Wien Public Library because rainwater is leaking through clefts in the roof.
The building’s pipes are corroding. The trees in the lobby are diseased. Electrical outlets in the facility are scarce.
“When this building was built,” Library Director Greg Hill said, “there was no Internet.”
The building has two separate heating and cooling systems from different eras, and the temperature in parts of the building can vary by 10 degrees.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 10, 1995 — Fair-goers expect to shop for international products at the Tanana Valley State Fair — thick wool sweaters from Ecuador, sarongs from Bali, earrings from Peru. But the see-through plastic dresses and black vinyl bras offered at one booth have some wondering if it’s fashion from another planet.
The Subterranea clothing booth sports orange and purple vinyl dresses, shimmering shirts and miniskirts that are 65 percent acetate and 35 percent metal; orange plastic miniskirts with huge belt buckles. And of course, lots of black. Black blouses, black dresses, black T-shirts, black corsets.
“Oh my gosh. Look at that,” said Oregon resident Donna Hammond, pointing at a woman trying on an orange vinyl dress. She compared it to a freak show, when asked if she would wear any of the clothes.
“Not a chance. Not even in New York City would I wear it. Not even out of my house. Not even if I had a nice body and tan,” said Hammond, 38.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 10, 1970 — The Alaska State Fair, one of the biggest and most extensive display of Alaskan life, will open its gates to the public on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Four full days of exhibits, entertainment, educational displays, and exciting midway activities including games, a variety of food concessions and rides of thrilling dimensions will be available for all ages of fairgoers.
Highlighting the fair's growth is a pre-fair day which will be held for the first time this year. Exhibitors will be able to bring their entries on Wednesday from 9 a.m to 9 p.m. The midway, the largest ever, will include the amusement rides which will be open at 1 p.m. Two very popular rides among others, will be the scrambler and the octopus. Kiddie rides will also be available for juvenile ride enthusiasts. All this will take place with no admission charge to the public during this preview day of the fair.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 10, 1945 — JUNEAU — Secretary of the Interior Harold L. Ickes issued through the Office of Territorial Governor Ernest Gruening today a statement endorsing Statehood for Alaska.
Advancement of the Territory to statehood, the statement said, would link Alaska "more closely with the nation, speed development of its resources diminish the evils of outpostism, encourage new settlers and greater capital investment, give the people of Alaska a voting voice in Congress and give them greater opportunity to help write their own destiny."