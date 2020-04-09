10 YEARS AGO
April 9, 2010 — JUNEAU — Gov. Sean Parnell on Thursday said he’ll push for financing a new university science center in Fairbanks now instead of waiting until a public vote on a bond measure that would clump the project with a variety of other plans.
A Senate committee Wednesday removed the Fairbanks project and a proposed crime lab in Anchorage from the state’s capital budget, with the idea that some or all of the project’s funding would be put in the bond package on a ballot later this year.
Brian Rogers, chancellor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, said he hopes enough direct funding could emerge from the legislative session to start work at the site this summer.
But Parnell was more direct, saying he was “disappointed in the Senate Finance Committee’s action in removing this important project from their budget plan.”
25 YEARS AGO
April 9, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — About half of the $50 million that had been taken from a variety of Alaska projects by a budget-whacking U.S. House has been restored by the U.S. Senate.
“Alaska projects absorb some cuts, but the reductions were balanced and we worked hard to ensure that programs vital to our state weren’t unduly targeted,” Stevens said in a prepared statement Friday.
The Alaska Republican warned, however, that still more federal spending cuts lie ahead as lawmakers begin to write budget bills for fiscal 1996, which begins Oct. 1.
Stevens said Congress faces a serious cash shortage that may force it to raise the federal debt ceiling, which now is nearly $5 trillion.
Among the Alaska programs reduced by the Congressional budget cuts are drinking water improvements in rural villages, utility bill help for the poor and public broadcasting. But the Senate version of the spending bill is kinder than the House was to public broadcasting.
50 YEARS AGO
April 9, 1970 — Construction of the Trans Alaska Pipeline System’s proposed $120 million permanent haul road from the Yukon River to Alaska’s North Slope will not begin until a permit for its $1.3 billion oil pipeline is approved, which could delay start of the road job until 1971, the Daily News-Miner has learned.
However, TAPS is not presently considering the possibility of abandoning its pipeline project in favor of any other alternative, including construction of an oil pipeline from Alaska’s North Slope oilfields through Canada.
75 YEARS AGO
April 9, 1945 —WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States resumed “normal diplomatic relations” with Argentina today.
The action was announced by Secretary of State Edward Stettinius who said it was taken in conjunction with the 19 other American republics represented at the recent inter-American Conference at Mexico City.
Similar action was announce by Great Britain, France, Canada and the Netherlands.