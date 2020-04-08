10 YEARS AGO
April 8, 2010 — JUNEAU — The Senate’s Finance Committee on Wednesday stripped Financing for a $109 million university science center in Fairbanks from the state’s annual public works plan, the capital budget.
The project, the life sciences center, was a top priority of the university system’s campuses and Board of Regents but now could wind up before voters this fall.
Sen. Joe Thomas, D-Fairbanks and a member of the Finance Committee, said the science center proposal is still alive. He said he expects it will be included a second capital-spending plan, a proposed borrowing plan, to emerge from the state House of Representatives.
25 YEARS AGO
April 8, 1995 — JUNEAU — After two days of debate, the Alaska House on Friday adopted a proposed spending blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year that is $110 million below what Gov. Tony Knowles proposed.
“Everybody has said we need to make reductions. That’s what our plan does,” said Rep. Mark Hanley, who chairs the House Finance Committee. “We never said it would be easy.”
The House voted 25-14 along party lines to adopt the budget that is $70 million less than the funding levels approved last year for fiscal 1995. A reconsideration vote is expected Saturday afternoon.
Democrats and Republicans were split bitterly during the lengthy debate with Republicans saying the cuts were necessary and the minority Democrats saying cuts were necessary but done haphazardly.
“It’s definitely not a perfect budget or a perfect process but this is the first step,” Hanley said.
50 YEARS AGO
April 8, 1970 — CAPE KENNEDY, Fla. — Doctors reported that latest blood sample tests show Apollo 13 astronaut Thomas K. Mattingly II is not immune to German measles, increasing the chances that Saturday’s scheduled launch to the moon will have to be postponed.
A space agency announcement said, “This finding creates the possibility that unless there is a change in Mattingly’s condition between now and launch, he could develop German measles in space.”
Analysis of the blood samples, taken Monday night, showed that the other two crewmen, James A. Lovell Jr. and Fred W. Haise Jr., are immune to the disease.
All three astronauts were exposed through contact with backup astronaut Charles Duke, who came down with the measles Sunday. The incubation period for the disease is 14 to 21 days. The flight is to last 10 days.
The space agency said doctors will continue to check Mattingly’s condition and that additional blood samples will be taken “to see if he develops symptoms of the disease or antibodies.”
75 YEARS AGO
April 8, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from April 7, 1945 — HEADQUARTERS, ALASKA DEPARTMENT — Lt. Gen. Delos C. Emmons today received congratulatory messages from two admirals on the observance of Army Day.
Said Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz:
“It gives me pleasure on behalf of the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard in the Pacific Ocean areas to extend cordial greetings to our comrades of the Army on their day.”
From Admiral Ralph Wood came this message:
“As Deputy Commander, North Pacific, and on behalf of officers and men of the Marines, Navy and Coast Guard serving in this area I extend to you and your command the heartiest felicitations of Army Day. Founded and gathered from a free, independent citizenry, the Army has advanced its supremacy in battle areas throughout the world. We salute our valiant brothers with respect, admiration and affection.”