10 YEARS AGO
April 7, 2011 — The more than 4,000 soldiers of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division are set to leave for Afghanistan.
The unit held its deployment ceremony Wednesday afternoon at a Fort Wainwright hangar. The soldiers will begin moving to a location in Afghanistan in the next few weeks for a yearlong deployment. While there, they will support the Afghan government and train Afghan soldiers somewhere in the southern part of the country.
Their location in Afghanistan will not be made public until they arrive.
25 YEARS AGO
April 7, 1996 — Harold P. Martin knows his people have always subsistence fished for halibut on the long sand beach inside Pinta Rocks and spotted the first geese returning every spring at the mountain with a hole in it behind Chapin Bay.
It wasn’t until recently that Martin and others around Kake started researching and referring to the 181 places traditionally used for subsistence by their Tlingit names again.
It’s “Shaak’w Wool” for the mountain and “Chaatl Heeni” for the halibut waters — and the names are meant to evoke more than fond memories. It’s hoped that by using the Tlingit names for such places, the government will be forced to recognize the link between subsistence rights and specific lands and waters, thus blocking development in those areas, Martin said.
50 YEARS AGO
April 7, 1971 — A modified sit-in of administrative offices at the University of Alaska to discuss the termination of two English professors is planned by University of Alaska students for the next five working days.
The plan emerged at a mass meeting last night of students concerned about the termination of Asst. Prof. Susan Kalen and Asst. Prof. Hilton Wolfe. Teaching contracts for both will expire at the end of this semester, but university officials have declined to give them the reasons why they are not being rehired.
About 600-700 students turned up last night to hear several faculty members and students speak, and to ask questions of Profs. Kalen and Wolfe. The attendance figure was a surprise to both, the student organizers, Students for Academic Freedom, and to Mrs. Kalen and Wolfe.
75 YEARS AGO
April 7, 1946 — LONDON — Herbert Hoover said today that if the under-fed peoples of Europe could survive until the autumn harvest there would be a general improvement in the world food situation.
The former president, head of President Truman’s touring food commission, said that by present indications the wheat crop appeared “extremely good” in the Northern Hemisphere.