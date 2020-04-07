10 YEARS AGO
April 7, 2010 — After a winter of relatively light aurora activity, the northern lights have made a strong resurgence in the Fairbanks sky, visible even during twilight after Monday’s sunset.
The aurora has appeared in the Interior sky almost nightly for more than a week, culminating in Sunday and Monday nights’ bright displays that could be seen across the sky — even through the light pollution of downtown.
The most recent activity was created by a coronal mass ejection — which, loosely defined in layman’s terms, is like a storm system from the sun. It shot from the sun at the same time as a solar flare Saturday.
The event, called a CME, hit the Earth’s atmosphere just before 10 p.m. Sunday, said Doug Biesecker, a physicist for the National Weather Service’s space weather prediction center.
“It slammed into (the atmosphere) quite a bit harder than we were expecting,” he said.
25 YEARS AGO
April 7, 1995 — It’s a heavy greeting that Fairbanks lays out for the first Canada geese to migrate north each spring, but geese know nothing of sentiment.
However, we’re not talking heavy greeting card sentiments here, we’re talking grain, 2.5 tons of grain.
The annual spreading of barley on the viewing fields at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge took place Thursday evening.
The task was organized by the Borealis Kiwanis Club and Alaska Department of Fish and Game and carried out by Lathrop High School Key Club volunteers, said Mike Behner of the Kiwanis Club.
He said the Kiwanis usually buy grain for the geese, but this year the University of Alaska Fairbanks donated the grain — leftovers from farming projects last year.
The field is partially cleared of snow, the barley is spread, the snow is melting and Fairbanks is waiting for the honking of Canada geese to once again brighten the mud and muck of breakup.
At least one goose showed up in Fairbanks on Thursday, before the grain was spread and far from where the geese are supposed to make their ceremonial appearance.
The unsentimental goose, as far as anyone knows, skirted Creamer’s Field altogether.
The lone Canada chose to make its appearance outside the Fort Wainwright power plant, on one of the cooling ponds.
50 YEARS AGO
April 7, 1970 — CAPE KENNEDY, Fla. — The Apollo 13 crew practiced descending to the moon today while medical specialists hurried blood tests to determine if the astronauts’ exposure to German measles is going to delay the $375 million mission a month.
The space agency said it expected a report on the measles investigation late today or early Wednesday.
James A. Lovell Jr., Thomas K. Mattingly II and Fred W. Haise Jr. went ahead with their normal training schedule as if they were going to take off for the moon Saturday on schedule.
The astronauts have been exposed to German measles, usually a childhood ailment, through one of their backup pilots, astronaut Charles Duke, who broke out in a rash Sunday.
If tests show the immunity of any of the three is low, their chief physician probably will recommend that the launching be delayed a month.
Even if their immunity is high, doctors will be faced with a tough decision. There is no medical experience in the progress of such a disease in a spacecraft environment.
75 YEARS AGO
April 7, 1945 — VANCOUVER, B.C. — A compilation of all comparative information on the proposed Prince George B. C., to Whitehorse, Y. T., highway and the Alaska Military Highway, built cast of the Rockies between Dawson Creek, B. C., and Whitehorse, for the purpose of campaigning for the construction of the western road was voted by the Pacific Northwest Trade Association’s annual meeting in Vancouver yesterday.
The group also urged that safeguards against incursion of fishing rights by “foreign” fishermen in Canadian and Washington waters be sought at the forthcoming World Security Conference in San Francisco.