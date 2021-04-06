10 YEARS AGO
April 6, 2011 — WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama on Tuesday dismissed a short-term Republican plan to keep the federal government operating past Friday as Speaker John A. Boehner sought deeper spending cuts, putting Congress and the White House on a course toward a government shutdown.
Showing some exasperation at the impasse over this year’s budget, Obama appeared at an impromptu White House news conference and said it would be inexcusable if federal agencies were forced to shut their doors beginning Saturday because House Republicans and Senate Democrats could not bridge differences over a relatively small budget slice.
25 YEARS AGO
April 6, 1996 — JUNEAU — Federal officials have publicly released a plan to expand federal subsistence oversight to state lands and waterways, kicking off a 70-day comment period.
That action comes as Lt. Gov. Fran Ulmer circulates the third draft of her compromise subsistence package, aimed at resolving the long-standing conflict between state and federal subsistence law.
50 YEARS AGO
April 6, 1971 — Urban renewal, a possible change in council procedures and Mayor Julian Rice’s concern for the shopping public were among the items of business during last night’s regular meeting of the Fairbanks City Council.
The urban renewal action was in the form of a resolution approving surveys and planning for the Isabella Creek area (Lemett) to be undertaken by the Alaska State Housing Authority using federal funds.
City officials estimate that if the project is accomplished it will probably be about five years from now. The survey and planning will cost some $820,000 and be funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
75 YEARS AGO
April 6, 1946 — SEATTLE — The Aleutian air route to the Orient offers fewer navigational hazards today than it did a year or two ago, Rear Adm. Ralph F. Wood, former commander of the Alaska Sea Frontier, said here today.
Admiral Wood, one of the Pioneers of Navy flying, arrived here for a rest before being reassigned to duty.
“The Aleutian route has some advantages,” he said. “It has an ocean climate for one thing although its fog can be bothersome.”