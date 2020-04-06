10 YEARS AGO
April 6, 2010 — Jewelynn D. Henry shook her head bashfully when her new 6-foot-2 friend asked her if she had anything to say to a gym full of her classmates.
“No?” asked Harlem Globetrotters guard Erving “Rocket” Rivers, wearing a showman’s smile. “You’re just going to stand there and be cute? OK.”
Rivers visited Woodriver Elementary on Monday afternoon, wowing hundreds of youngsters with ballhandling tricks and inducing shrieking laughter with some good-natured teasing of students and teachers.
He also spoke to the children about the importance of education and later visited Fort Wainwright for the same purpose. The rest of the Globetrotters — an 84-year-old troupe known for ball-wielding skills and slapstick comedy — will be in Fairbanks on May 1-2 at the Carlson Center.
25 YEARS AGO
April 6, 1995 — Prices for green and leafy vegetables in Alaska are zooming because of crop damage from California flooding last month.
Iceberg lettuce, one of the crops severely damaged, varied widely in price in Fairbanks on Wednesday.
Mark Beauchamp, manager at Gavora’s Super Valu Foods on Third Avenue, was selling heads of iceberg lettuce Wednesday for $1.89 a pound.
Beauchamp noted that prices are rising but his store is not greatly affected by the floods because Super Valu gets much of its produce from Arizona and Mexico.
50 YEARS AGO
April 6, 1970 — JUNEAU — Rep. Don Young, R-Ft. Yukon, has asked the Alaska State Housing Authority to apply for additional low cost housing units for Fairbanks, since Ketchikan has turned down the 100 units approved for that city.
Fairbanks is slated to get 80 units in the low cost housing program to be funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Young in a telegram to Robert Schenker, executive director of ASHA, said the units approved for Fairbanks “will nowhere take care of the demand for housing” there.
HUD approved 215 low cost housing units for Alaska on the condition that the cities of Fairbanks, Juneau and Ketchikan agree that no local taxes would be levied against the units. Fairbanks does not have such a tax.
75 YEARS AGO
April 6, 1945 — WASHINGTON — D.C. Alaskans, rather than imported labor, should be employed in the fisheries off the Northern Coast, Delegate E. L. Bartlett contends.
“In this critical period of man-power shortages,” he said, “it seems basically wrong to take men who might be employed in war factories along the Pacific Coast to points thousands of miles distant, in Alaska, when an adequate labor supply already exists there.”
Bartlett said about one out of every six persons to be employed in the Bristol Bay fisheries is to be brought to Alaska from outside, under present plans, despite the fact that there is an abundance of resident fishermen and cannery workers already in the area.