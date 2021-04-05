10 YEARS AGO
April 5, 2011 — Hundreds of union workers gathered in Fairbanks on Monday to take a stand in favor of collective bargaining rights, joining similar rallies around the state and nation.
The theme of the Fairbanks rally was “We Are One,” and it was supported by the National Education Association-Alaska, Alaska American Federation of Labor-Congress of Industrial Organizations, the Central Labor Council and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
25 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1996 — JUNEAU —Creamer’s Field Wildlife Refuge could lose its $64,000 budget now that Republicans in a Senate subcommittee have recommended slashing the amount spent on state wildlife programs. Proposed by the Senate Finance Committee’s fish and game subcommittee, headed by Sen. Bert Sharp, R-Fairbanks, the cuts come amid complaints the Department of Fish and Game is not managing wildlife aggressively enough to boost game stock.
Some hunting groups complained that money from hunting license fees supports non-hunting activities. The Alaska Outdoors Council requested that lawmakers stop funding several programs — including the popular Fairbanks refuge.
50 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1971 — ANCHORAGE — Scientists, fearing the Augustine Island volcano at the mouth of Cook Inlet near Homer is getting ready to erupt, have asked the National Science Foundation for an emergency grant to increase instrument surveillance of the mountain.
“Scientists are not alarmists,” says David Hickok, director of the University of Alaska’s Sea Grant program, “but odds are quite clear it’s going to blow.” Scientists believe an eruption may be brewing because of micro earthquake activity of the volcano.
75 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1946 — SEATTLE — Alaska Steamship Lines announced today that no more cargo will be received in this port for shipment to Alaska until the Longshoremen strike that has tied up half a dozen ships and the principal ports in Alaska is settled.
The Alaska Steamship Company has the Vistoria idle in Juneau and the Derblay tied up in Ketchikan as a result of the stirke.