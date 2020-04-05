10 YEARS AGO
April 5, 2010 — KENAI — The bond between humans and their pets is a strong one.
Kenai, the dog, is proof.
Gone missing more than a month, he’d lost a third of his body weight and part of one paw during his lonely attempt to hobble home.
“He was skin and bones, and very, very dehydrated,” said his owner, Colin Lowe of Cooper Landing, when he first got his dog back late last month.
The dog first went missing on Feb. 20, while hiking with Lowe and his family in the Russian River area, near Cooper Landing.
“We were walking around the ferry area when Kenai took off,” Lowe said, referring to his 6-year-old black Labrador — a hefty 110-pound male.
25 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1995 — Fairbanks City Council members can now say “no” to pay raises and benefits granted to employees by binding arbitration.
Superior Court Judge Mary Greene ruled last week that the city council, not the courts, should decide whether to fund contract terms awarded by an arbitrator.
Greene’s decision came from a lawsuit filed against the city by its police union, which sued last year to seek about $20,000 in yearly retroactive increases for meal and uniform allowances. The union has yet to decide whether it will appeal to the Alaska Supreme Court.
50 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from April 4, 1970 — WASHINGTON — Sen. Ted Stevens suggested today that perhaps the State of Alaska ought to build the road to the North Slope and give Trans Alaska Pipeline permission to construct the oil line along the highway.
Stevens suggested this as a solution to the conflict between Natives and TAPS that caused Judge George L. Hart to issue a temporary injunction here against a federal permit for TAPS without the consent of the Natives of Stevens Village.
“Even the Natives would agree that a state road would be to everyone’s benefit,” the senator said.
His theory is that no law would prohibit construction of a public road by the state, and that the state would have authority to allow TAPS to use part of the right-of-way for the pipeline.
75 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1945 — Winds that reached a hurricane force of 98 miles an hour subsided today as Anchorage residents surveyed damage caused by the hardest blow here since the February 20, 1932 storm.
The gale, which howled down from the icy mountains behind Matanuska Valley, blew steadily for many hours, unroofing a few houses and other buildings.
Two fires — one in the rear of a restaurant and the other at a dwelling — brought out firemen in bitterly cold temperatures that ranged as low as three below zero.
Nearby Fort Richardson came through the blow without damage.
Airport officials said the wind there hit 70 miles an hour in gusts. The 98-mile maximum was recorded by the Anchorage weather bureau several hours after the storm started.