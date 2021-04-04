10 YEARS AGO
April 4, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — Alaska Natives have established a solid foundation in the state’s tourism industry, captivating visitors with their dances and songs, their art and a history as varied as the tribes themselves. Much of the cultural boom is found at cruise ship ports, Alaska’s large cities and points along the state’s minimal road system.
But travel experts say independent travelers are increasingly venturing to isolated villages to experience life with descendants of the continent’s first inhabitants on their ancient grounds, a trend that could be confirmed by a summer visitor survey planned by the Alaska Travel Industry Association.
25 YEARS AGO
April 4, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Sarah Palin, a commercial fisherman from Wasilla, told her husband she was driving to Anchorage to shop at Costco. Instead, she headed straight for Ivana. Ivana Trump, the former Czechoslovakian Olympic skier who found fame and wealth as the wife of a New York tycoon came to Anchorage Tuesday to push her line of perfume.
She sat Tuesday in the J. C. Penney cosmetics department wearing a pink pantsuit and pink fingernail polish. Her blonde hair was coiffed in a bouffant French twist. More than 500 people waited as long as half an hour to chat with her and receive an autographed photo.
50 YEARS AGO
April 3, 1971 — JUNEAU — The president of Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. says flatly that his firm, as it is now structured, will not consider building a pipeline through Canada in place of the proposed trans-Alaska pipeline.
The statement was made by Edward L Pitton Friday night in testimony before the Alaska Joint Legislative Pipeline Impact Committee. “You ought to quit worrying about Canada,” Patton said. The Alyeska chief executive told lawmakers the firm was organized to build and operate an 800-mile line from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez, Alaska, and simply is not authorized to consider an alternate route through Canada.
75 YEARS AGO
April 4, 1946 — The official waiting period which precedes each year’s ice breakup in the Tanana River at Nenana begins tonight at midnight.
At that hour the official guessing on the time of the breakup will be stopped all over Alaska and Yukon Territory and the Nenana Ice Classic committee will begin its yearly chore of sorting and recording the guesses preparatory to publishing the annual Ice Book.
Although the Chena ice is generally expected to go out ahead of the Tanana, the city firemen who keep tabs on time data for the local stream are holding guess list open until April 15.