10 YEARS AGO
April 30, 2011 — Somebody is socking it to the toilets at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and campus maintenance officials are not amused.
Hundreds of socks have been flushed at the UAF Fine Arts Complex since December, creating havoc on the building’s sewer system. Maintenance Superintendent Bill Cox figures the stray socks have caused at least $15,000 in equipment damage and labor costs.
25 YEARS AGO
April 30, 1996 — JUNEAU— If you work for the state and want health insurance for your lover, you and your lover better have wedding bands, or at least share a marriage certificate.
On Monday evening Gov. Tony Knowles signed into law a bill that denies health and retirement benefits to unmarried domestic partners of public employees.
50 YEARS AGO
April 30, 1971 — Two presidential advisers were due in Fairbanks today to meet with officials here on the proposed trans-Alaska pipeline and the possibility of a spring flood of the Chena River.
They are Dr. Paul McCracken, chairman of President Nixon’s Council of Economic Advisors, and Gen. George Lincoln, director of the U.S. Office of Emergency Preparedness. Interviewed in Anchorage, McCracken said,”We’re here to see for ourselves just what everybody’s been talking about.”
75 YEARS AGO
April 30, 1946 — At 10:14 a.m. today the clock stopped in the Model Cafe but no one observed the fateful action until a man burst into the restaurant shouting: “The ice is out on the Chena!”
Then the excitement began. Firechief Eugene Woodcox announced the winner of the $2260.15 pool was his former fireman, Jim Anderson, now working for Arctic Contractors at Point Barrow.