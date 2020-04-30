10 YEARS AGO
April 30, 2010 — The Tanana River ice in Nenana officially went out at 9:06 a.m. Alaska Standard Time on Thursday, but it’s still unknown how many winners will split the $279,030 Nenana Ice Classic jackpot.
“It’s going to be a couple days. We’re still entering tickets,” Ice Classic manager Cherrie Forness said Thursday morning, shortly after the siren sounded in the small town 55 miles south of Fairbanks to signal that the ice went out.
“We don’t know until we get everything done,” she said. “We’ve got to compare them and make sure everything’s right.”
More than 234,000 guesses were entered in this year’s Ice Classic, a 94-year-old tradition in which people pay $2.50 a ticket to guess the exact time a wooden tripod set up on the ice will move. The tripod is connected by a cable to a clock on shore. When the cable tightens, the clock stops.
25 YEARS AGO
April 30, 1995 — Mike Dillon has a beautiful view of the Chena River from his house in Island Homes Subdivision. He also has a view of a snow dump he says has turned into a trash dump.
The Hamilton Acres dump is one of many in the Fairbanks area used by both the city’s Public Works Department and the state Department of Transportation.
But Dillon, who lives about 100 yards from the dump, and some other Slater Drive residents near the three-acre site say it’s a repository of noise and that it borders on ugly.
Although it s too late for this season, Dillon is trying to prevent a repeat next winter. He and 25 others signed a petition in March asking the city to do something about the snow dump, whether that be moving it or curtailing the nighttime dumping that some say rattles them out of bed.
Dillon said he’s been arguing with Public Works about the snow dump since he and his wife, Karen, were awakened in the middle of the night several times in February.
“We got slammed out of bed a couple times and couldn’t sleep,” he said. “ It's bad getting jarred out of your own bed.”
And Dillon said the snow dump has become more than a place to stash snow — people bring trash to the dump in the winter, and by summer it looks like a regular trash dump.
On the riverbank below the snow pile are old batteries, rusted shopping carts, oil filters, 55-gallon drums and concrete slabs, all within view, he said.
50 YEARS AGO
April 30, 1970 — JUNEAU — The Alaskan Legislature meeting in joint session today overrode Gov. Keith Miller's veto of the bill to liberalize the state's abortion law.
The combined vote was 41 to 17. Forty of the 60 combined votes were required to pass the bill over the veto.
Sens. Elton Engstrom, R-Juneau, and Vance Phillips, R-Anchorage, who voted against the bill on passage in the Senate, voted yes today to override the veto.
The Senate vote was 13 to 6.
The House voted 28 to 11 to override. The governor vetoed the bill to permit abortion of a non-viable fetus on April 17 because, he said, his "personal motivations" about the legislation were so great.
He said in his veto message read to the joint session before the vote that "the central issue is the right to life."
Miller said "if we can reason that we must leave no stone unturned to protect the innocence of a person indicted for a crime or the rights of a convicted criminal, how then can we remove the protection of the law from the most innocent and defenseless form of human life?"
Sen. Jay Hammond, R-Naknek, Senate majority leader, told the joint session that further debate on the law would serve no useful purpose. He said that positions had been polarized and that members should vote "to satisfy his conscience and his constituency, and happy is the legislator when these two coincide." Hammond, who voted for the abortion bill the second time it came before the Senate, voted today to override the veto.
75 YEARS AGO
April 30, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressional investigation of the "various questions and problems relating" to Alaska and Hawaii was proposed today by Representative Hugh Peterson, Democrat of Georgia, chairman of the House Territories Committee.
Peterson said he has noted a "growing demand" for revision of the organic acts governing Alaska and Hawaii. He also reported:
"Many inquiries are being made" regarding availability of homesteads for veterans, particularly in Alaska."