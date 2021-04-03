10 YEARS AGO
April 3, 2011 — More than a dozen young girls crowded into the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Animal Shelter lobby Wednesday evening and presented 34 dog beds to the supervisor, surpassing all expectations.
During the past few months, the 14 members of Junior Girl Scouts Troop 175 have been working on the community service project to help out animals at the shelter.
“We really came up with a lot,” said Troop Leader Margret Heindl, mother of two scouts. “I was hoping about one per girl,” but some of the scouts came up with as many as four dog beds. The scouts’ ages range from 8 to 12 years old.
25 YEARS AGO
April 3, 1996 — A newly discovered comet passing close to Earth this month should be the first easily visible one over Alaska skies since the mid-1970s, traveling in an orbit that will bring it closer to earth than nearly any other comet this century.
That comet, named Hyakutake after its Japanese discoverer, should be followed in August by comet Hale-Bopp, which is larger and expected to be brighter than Hyakutake. Together, the arrivals are literal bright spots in a 20-year period of limited comet activity.
50 YEARS AGO
April 3, 1971 — The provision to extend the federal land freeze in Alaska that is included in the Senate version of Native land claims bill will be a great hindrance to oil and gas exploration and development if passed.
“What this does for Alaska is nothing,” Don Simasko, oil and gas broker from Anchorage, said yesterday at a Chamber of Commerce membership meeting.
“It means that the land freeze would be extended for five years while the Department of Interior tries to make up its mind how to classify land it’s been unable to classify for 50 years.”
75 YEARS AGO
April 3, 1946 — ANCHORAGE — Two Alaska railroad employees were buried by snowslides late Saturday night but escaped with their lives, one after waiting until Sunday afternoon for rescue, officials of the road have disclosed. Neither man was identified.
A slide at Moraine crashed through the roof of the telegraph office where the operator was sleeping. He was thrown under the bed and lay there until help arrived 14 hours later.
A second slide struck a hut occupied by the door keeper of the south portal of the Whittier tunnel. He managed to dig his way out.