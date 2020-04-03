10 YEARS AGO
April 3, 2010 — While the Air Force is likely to shrink in the next decade, the military still has an important mission in Alaska, the chief of staff of the Air Force said Friday.
General Norton A. Schwartz made those points Friday as he met with the media before the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd Annual Military Appreciation Banquet.
“With trillion dollar deficits over the next 10 years, there will be pressure on the defense budget, and that pressure will reveal itself all over the Air Force,” Schwartz said.
25 YEARS AGO
April 3, 1995 — Psychology researcher Anita Bush sees more in the aurora borealis than pretty swirls of light.
The visiting professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks is trying to prove that geomagnetic storms caused by the aurora are responsible for Alaska’s high rates of suicide, accidental death and human error.
The trans-Alaska pipeline works like a giant “lightning rod,” or so Bush’s theory goes The metal pipeline runs over large masses of igneous rock; the pipe and rock become a conductor, encouraging magnetic energy to flow along the pipeline, from the North Slope where the aurora is strong down to Valdez.
Small wonder the Exxon Valdez oil spill happened in 1989, a year when scientists measured record-high aurora, Bush says.
50 YEARS AGO
April 3, 1970 — JUNEAU — Gov. Keith H. Miller today took steps to remove the bottleneck that has delayed the beginning of construction by Trans Alaska Pipeline System of the permanent road to the Arctic Slope of Alaska.
Miller, who has been growing increasingly impatient at the delays which have plagued the project, today informed Secretary of the Interior Walter J. Hickel that he had authorized TAPS to proceed with construction of the road. He told Hickel he was taking the action under the provisions of Title 43, Section 932 of the United States Code, under which the state can assume the right-of-way for construction of roads across certain federally owned lands.
In a telegram to the secretary, Miller said, “I am authorizing Trans Alaska Pipeline System to proceed with construction of the permanent road to secondary standards from Yukon River to Prudhoe Bay.”
75 YEARS AGO
April 3, 1945 — HEADQUARTERS, ALASKA DEPARTMENT — The Arctic fastness last night held tight the secret of the fate of Corporal Andries A. Curtin, 33, an Alaskan scout who disappeared February 27 while blazing a trail between the Colville and Ikpikpuk Rivers far above the Arctic Circle.
Air planes piloted by two experienced bush pilots, Sig Wein and Oswald Nelson of Fairbanks, searched the area where Curtain disappeared for two weeks without finding a trace of the man.
Curtain’s companion on the trail, Sgt. Ed R. Bagby, 30, of Livengood, Alaska, another Scout, exhausted himself and his dog team in a futile search. Army officials said they feared no trace of the missing corporal could be found until the ice and snow melts in June or July.
Curtain, born in Massachusetts, and a 1934 graduate of Notre Dame University near South Bend, Ind., worked in Fairbanks until inducted. He and Bagby had served in the Attu campaign before being transferred to the Arctic Circle to do reconnaisance work.