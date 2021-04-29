10 YEARS AGO
April 29, 2011 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly decided to seek explicit voter approval for a plan to truck natural gas from the North Slope to Fairbanks.
They voted unanimously to place a question on the October ballot asking if the Alaska Gasline Port Authority is allowed to buy Fairbanks Natural Gas and to truck gas to Fairbanks. The ordinance was proposed by assembly members Nadine Winters and Natalie Howard.
The Borough Assembly decided in March to appropriate $300,000 for a viability study of the plan only if the voters affirmed the trucking plan. They wanted to make sure it fell within voters’ original intent when they formed the port authority in 1999.
25 YEARS AGO
April 29, 1996 — ALBUQUERQUE — A 23-year-old Fairbanks woman of Tlingit and Yupik ancestry was crowned Miss Indian World at the Gathering of Nations Pow Wow this weekend.
Andrea Jack, an elementary education major at the University of Alaska Fairbanks won the three-dav competition in New Mexico late Saturday.
The contestants had to demonstrate traditional art dance or songs appropriate to their tribes. They also had to do public speaking and one-on-one interviews with judges.
50 YEARS AGO
April 29, 1971 — There are at least two schools of thought concerning the Department of Highway’s ban on studded tires which goes into effect soon.
The Department of Highways, naturally, defends the ruling. Two vocal Fairbanksans, however, are opposed to it.
Dave Tucker, manager of Tucker Flying Service, has started a campaign against the ruling and, he said, will refuse to remove the studded tires from his pickup even if it means going to jail.
75 YEARS AGO
April 29, 1946 — Members of the Tanana Valley Farmers Association were still crowing with pleasure today over the success of their great Barn Dance Saturday night. Mingled with their gratification was a sense of gratitude to all the people in Fairbanks and throughout the Territory who contributed to the success of the contest for a brand name for Tanana Valley produce and to the general festivities which culminated the competition.
The high spot of the evening was a half-hour broadcast by KFAR which included announcement of Mrs. Helen Stragier as winner of the $25 Savings Bond prize for suggesting the name Denali Brand, with honorable mention to William Humphries.