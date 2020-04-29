10 YEARS AGO
April 29, 2010 — The tripod on the Tanana River ice at Nenana moved on Wednesday but not enough to stop the Nenana Ice Classic clock.
Ice Classic manager Cherrie Forness said the tripod started moving at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday. It moved toward the river bank about 60 feet before going downriver about 150 feet, where it was still sitting as of 11: 45 p.m. Wednesday night.
“We got a call that it was moving and by the time we got there it had stopped,” Forness said. “It started to move in closer to shore and then it started moving down.”
But the cable running from the tripod to a clock on shore never tightened enough to stop the clock, she said.
25 YEARS AGO
April 29, 1995 — SAN FRANCISCO — U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens on Friday carried Delta Junction’s appeal that Fort Greely shouldn’t be realigned under the military’s nationwide cost-savings plan.
“The value of maintaining Fort Greely in an active status is immeasurable,” Stevens told the Base Realignment and Closure Commission.
“Its exceptional facilities and training areas afford unparalleled opportunities to train and test in a cold-weather environment.”
Stevens’ testimony preceded comments by Delta Junction school superintendent Lee Dune, who repeated his community’s fears for the economic ripple-effect if Fort Greely is closed.
Stevens urged the commission to consider Alaska’s “geo strategic” position and its oil fields, which account for roughly 25 percent of domestic production.
“Now, only one Army brigade defends this broad expanse,” Stevens said. “It is incredulous to me that anyone would propose to reduce further this minimal defense capability that exists in my state.”
Delta is among communities wary of more local base closings as the commission continues to review military priorities. Dune and Stevens joined California politicians who waged their own fights Friday on behalf of local installations.
50 YEARS AGO
April 29, 1970 —WASHINGTON — The House Interior Committee decided today to make no objection to construction of a road from the Yukon River to Prudhoe Bay provided that adequate protection for the Alaska ecology is enforced.
Chairman Wayne N. Aspinall, D-Colo., said he would inform Secretary of Interior Walter J. Hickel of the committee decision after receiving assurance from Gov. Keith Miller of Alaska that conditions imposed on construction of the related trans-Alaska oil pipeline will be applied to the road work.
The committee had before it a letter from Hickel requesting comment on an April 3 telegram from Miller announcing that he would authorize the JDZ Alaska Pipeline System to start building the highway.
Miller disclosed Tuesday an intention to ask the Alaska legislature for appropriations for state construction of the $120 million road.
Committee members raised questions whether the highway would be a public road, or dedicated specifically to the pipeline building project, whether restrictions applicable to the pipeline would be observed in road construction, and whether the 24,000 acres of road right-of-way would be charged against the 103 million acres of public land given to Alaska in its statehood act.
75 YEARS AGO
April 29, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from April 28, 1945 — LONDON — The patriot-operated radio at Milan in Italy declared today that United States troops had reached the Swiss Border.
A force of German soldiers estimated at 1,500 battled Italian patriots near Switzerland's southern frontier throughout last night in an attempt to cross into neutral Switzerland, the Swiss radio announced today.
The Swiss government quickly evacuated residents of the border region when the fighting broke out near Chiasso, the Swiss broadcast said.
The German troops arrived in the frontier area early last night expecting to cross over early last night expecting to cross over and be interned in Switzerland, the announcement said.