10 YEARS AGO
April 28, 2011 — Judging from the turn out at Wednesday night’s “Fed Up with the Fed” rally at the Pioneer Park Civic Center, there are plenty of Fairbanksans fed up with the federal government.
An estimated 300 to 400 people showed up to protest what they feel are intrusions by federal agencies in Alaska. There were miners, hunters, Fishermen, boaters, pilots and average Alaskans. Those who arrived early received a National Park Service bum per sticker with two red Swastikas on it a man was handing out.
25 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1996 — Marty Foster’s second-period pre-calculus class is downright claustrophobic.
The windowless room on West Valley High School’s second floor is 550 square feet under an 8-foot ceiling. Thirty-one students squeeze into wall-to-wall seats, little room between. The last student to arrive has no desk.
Stacks of books and supplies spill over in the corner. For group projects, students move into the hallway.
“It’s stuffy; it’s disgusting,” Foster says. “I want more air space.”
50 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1971 — It won’t come as any great surprise to those who have tried to shop there, but downtown Fairbanks has a parking problem.
This onerous situation has been in existence for years but has been growing noticeably worse in the last half-decade. According to a recent traffic study made by the world-wide firm of Wilbur Smith and Associates, the downtown area right now is short some 180 parking spaces. In the next 10 years, the Smith study forecasts, there will be a shortage of 1,500 or more parking spaces in the core area of the city.
If the shopper doesn’t like the difficulties involved in finding a place to park, it’s only reasonable to assume the businessmen in the core area like it less.
75 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1946 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from April 27, 1946 — SEATTLE — Prospects lightened for an early end of the week-old salmon industry strike today when members of the CIO cannery workers union local No. 7, voted by a seven to one margin to accept the wage proposal submitted by the Alaskan Salmon Industry, Inc.
Picketing in connection with the cannery strike has been holding up passenger ships plying the route from Seattle to Alaska points although freight boats carrying noncannery cargoes have been permitted to load.