10 YEARS AGO
April 28, 2010 — The Golden Valley Electric Association announced plans Tuesday at its annual meeting to pursue the Eva Creek wind project, a $93 million effort to generate about 24 megawatts of power near Healy.
“After almost a decade of planning, study and research we finally think that we have a project that makes economic sense,” said Brian Newton, GVEA president and CEO.
He said the final decision on the project is to be made in the next few months., It would be the first wind project by any Railbelt utility and the largest in Alaska, he said.
The plan is for a wind farm in Eva Creek outside of Healy. In previous presentations, GVEA has said it would consist of 16 turbines generating about 1.5 megawatts each.
25 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1995 — As Ken Parsons testified to the borough assembly Thursday night that a liquor store outside of town was paying kickbacks to a local cab company a man in the back of the room bellowed "Mr. Assembly Chairman, that man is a liar.”
A murmur went through the standing-room-only crowd as people craned their necks to better see the exchange.
Not the usual protocol for assembly meetings — often mired in the mundane of rezones and budget amendments.
But the issue before the assembly was reducing the hours alcohol sales are allowed in the borough to match the city’s newly reduced hours. And in the assembly chambers were people who stood to lose thousands of dollars pitted against those who deal with the devastating effects alcohol can have.
They included: Frank Turney, assistant district attorney Bill Murphree, the president of Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, liquor store owners, the Fairbanks director of public safety, the president of the Chamber of Commerce, a man in a Miller Beer distributing shirt.
So many people wanted to testify on the issue the assembly cut off testimony at midnight and will continue at a special meeting at 6.30 p.m. Monday. No vote was taken on the proposed change.
50 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1970 — JUNEAU — The House of Representatives voted itself a 100 per cent pay raise today, then within minutes defeated an amendment providing an expanded salary schedule for classified state employees.
The legislative pay raise came on an amendment by Rep. John Sweet, R-Anchorage, to a House Finance Committee bill providing roughly a 6 per cent increase to employees of the state.
The bill was approved 30-4, but Reps. Jalmar Kerttula, D-Palmer, William Boardman, R-Ketchikan; and Genie Chance, D-Anchorage; gave notice they would call for reconsideration.
The bill provides state employees with increases estimated to cost the state $4.2 million in the next fiscal year. Sweet's amendment, raising legislative pay to $12,000 per year plus per diem, will cost the state another $360,000.
Sweet's amendment won overwhelming support through speeches on the floor of the House, but just squeaked by on a vote of 21-14 when it came time to be counted on rollcall.
It takes 21 votes to approve any measure in the House.
75 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1945 — MILWAUKEE — Jack Brownie, 28-year-old civilian diver, broke the world record for deep sea diving under artificial conditions today, when he attained a depth of 550 feet in a simulated dive.
The old record of 500 feet was set in a tank at the Washington Navy Yard by Navy divers William Badders of Annapolis and J. H. McDonald of Las Anamas, Colo., in August, 1938.
Brownie made the test in a tank containing eight feet of water under pressure of 244.75 pounds per square inch. It took ten and one-half minutes to build up the pressure to approximate a deep sea dive of 550 feet.