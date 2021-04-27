10 YEARS AGO
April 27, 2011 — JUNEAU — Attorney General John Burns said Tuesday that state senators’ attempt to protect an energy-specific spending plan is unconstitutional and raises legal and practical concerns.
Lawmakers’ $2.7 billion construction and capital budget calls for fencing more than $400 million in energy projects from Gov. Sean Parnell’s veto pen. Senators added a fail-safe clause last week. The two sentences account for much of the gridlock experienced at the Capitol.
Bum s issued a seven-page memo Tuesday, day 10 of the Legislature’s special session, saying either clause would “usurp” the governor’s constitutionally promised ability to veto specific spending items from appropriation bills.
25 YEARS AGO
April 27, 1996 — The U.S. Army may get out of the power business at Fort Wainwright, a potentially far-reaching energy development playing out as Fairbanks tries to sell its city-run Municipal Utilities System.
Under an Army contract a team from Ebasco, a subsidiary of Raytheon Engineering in New Jersey, recently spent five days touring the post’s aging power plant and exploring alternatives with the city, Golden Valley Electric Association and the University of Alaska Fairbanks, said Lori Iorg, a post public affairs specialist.
“They came up with four proposals,” Iorg said. “Build a new plant. Remodel the existing plant. Upgrade and add on to the existing plant. Privatize the plant.”
Fort Wainwright has traditionally met its own utility needs with an on-base coal-fired power plant, producing electricity and steam. Raytheon’s review of post power alternatives will be detailed in a final report this June.
It comes as Fairbanks officials are awaiting results of their May 15 deadline for bids on the city’s telephone, power, steam, sewer and water utilities.
50 YEARS AGO
April 27, 1971 — WASHINGTON — Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, where the nation’s heroes stand in death, has received the statue of a long-time member of Congress, the late Sen. E.L. Bob Bartlett of Alaska.
The Democratic senator, who died in 1968, represented Alaska in Congress for nearly a quarter-century as its non-voting territorial delegate before statehood and as one of its first two U.S. Senators.
His statue was to be unveiled at 4 p.m., EDT and installed in the Capitol hall to stand with favorite sons and daughters chosen by the other 49 states.
The Bartlett statue is the first for Alaska, which, like other states, will be entitled to two.
The program called for a half-hour pre-unveiling concert by the Coast Guard Academy band.
75 YEARS AGO
April 27, 1946 — SEATTLE — Capt. E. Trondsen, veteran of the storm-haunted Alaska Shipping route, was “on the beach” today for the second time in his career, his license suspended for eight months by a Coast Guard Board which ruled yesterday he was negligent when the liner Yukon ran aground in Johnston Bay February 4.
Eleven lives were lost before a rescue fleet of Coast Guard, Navy and Army craft fought through the storm to reach the stricken vessel and saved most of its nearly 500 passengers.
The board ruled, however, that Captain Trondsen could return to sea in two months and remain on probation for the rest of the period. It was brought out at the hearing that the skipper was suspended 10 days in 1942 in connection with the grounding of the steamer Cordova.