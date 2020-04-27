10 YEARS AGO
April 27, 2010 — The jackpot for the Nenana Ice Classic is $279,030.
Officials with Alaska’s richest guessing game announced the payout Monday night and while it might be down slightly from last year, it’s still nothing to sneeze at, Ice Classic manager Cherrie Forness said.
“I’d be happy (to win),” she said.
Last year’s jackpot was $283,723, and Forness figures the struggling economy is the reason for a slight drop in ticket sales for the second year in a row.
“That’s pretty much what we think it is,” Forness said. “People are having a hard time making money.”
25 YEARS AGO
April 27, 1995 — NENANA — Open water swirled between the leaning Nenana Ice Classic tripod and the riverbank for two hours Wednesday.
Suddenly, within a minute, brownish ice chunks choked the Tanana River, fizzing like ice cubes in soda pop. The ground rumbled under the feet of about 50 onlookers as an ice boulder caught the tripod’s flag bedecked wire, which sagged in the water.
The No. 9 wire strained for several seconds and then yanked the watchtower on shore, stopping the clock at 1:22 p.m. Alaska Standard Time and popping off a loud siren. The clock is not adjusted for Daylight Saving Time.
Spring at last.
But the crowd didn’t cheer. The 30-foot tripod did not topple. And the dozen winners — among them three betting pools — were not on hand to brag that they were each $27,500 richer.
50 YEARS AGO
April 27, 1970 — JUNEAU — The Senate Finance Committee Saturday reported out its version of the governor's monetary package, including legislation to set up a $400 million permanent fund.
The Finance Committee package is considerably closer to what Gov. Keith Miller proposed that the package approved by the Senate Special Monetary Committee.
The Finance Committee proposal would retain executive branch control over the management of the fund whereas the Monetary Committee wanted that control vested in a fund committee dominated by legislators.
Sen. Vance Phillips, R-Anchorage, finance chairman, and three other members of his committee recommended that $400 million be appropriated to the fund. The others were Sens. Terry Miller, R. Fairbanks; Howard Bradshaw, D-Sitka, and Jan Kostaky, R-Palmer.
Sens. C. R. Lewis, R-Anchorage, and P. B. Haggtand, R. Fairbanks, favored retaining the governor's original proposal for a $900 million fund.
The Monetary Committee members recommendations ranged from $300 million to $750 million.
The Monetary Committee, in recommending that a committee have the responsibility for the fund, rejected Miller's proposal for a new Department of Treasury with a state treasurer in charge of the fund.
75 YEARS AGO
April 27, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Inclusion of silver and use of a theoretical gold coin as a world monetary unit were proposed by Senator Elmer Thomas, Democrat of Oklahoma, today as additions to the Bretton Woods agreements.
Thomas told reporters he expects to offer these as amendments when the Bretton Woods agreement come before the senate. Embracing an international stabilization fund and bank for construction and development, they now are before a House committee.