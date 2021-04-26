10 YEARS AGO
April 26, 2011 — The Alaska Railroad Corp. has rejected Ice Alaska’s bid to buy 30 acres off Phillips Field Road where it has hosted the World Ice Art Championships for the past 15 years.
Ice Alaska Chairman Dick Brickley said buying the land is the only option for continuing the ice park, but other Fairbanks-area organizations also want to host the event.
25 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Screaming, shotgun shells, grape juice extract and a stuffed coyote. All bad news for the Canada geese that use Elmendorf Air Force Base as a way station during spring and fall migrations.
Still mourning the deaths of 24 crewmen who died last fall in the crash of a radar plane caused by a bird strike, Air Force officials on Thursday unveiled a new arsenal of weapons and tactics designed to keep birds and planes apart.
Spring migration season began earlier this month, and Canada geese and other species already have begun arriving at Elmendorf. Bird dispersal teams at the Air Force base reported 60 different attempts to scare birds away on April 14, the First day on the job.
50 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1971 — Surface temperatures at Fairbanks during the past week averaged four degrees above seasonal normals and this has resulted in a significant reduction in the snow pack at Fairbanks, according to the National Weather Service.
The snow depth at Fairbanks this morning was six inches with a water content of 2.8 inches, which is a reduction of 12 inches in snow depth and 2.5 inches in water content since last Monday.
75 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1946 — Anchorage — Striking high school students returned to their classes this morning after Superintendent J. Lester Minner, Principal Chester Peterson and the entire School Board resigned yesterday afternoon.
Parents and taxpayers at a mas meeting last night in the high school auditorium approved a motion to have their resignationg held in abeyance until Minner and Peterson could appear at a second meeting.
The students when on strike Tuesday to demand the dismissal of Peterson and the reinstatement of three teachers.