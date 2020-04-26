10 YEARS AGO
April 26, 2010 — As the Deepwater Horizon’s well continues to gush 42,000 gallons of oil a day into the Gulf of Mexico, response teams that were unable Sunday to seal the wellhead about a mile underwater turned their attention to containing the spill at its source.
Officials at BP responsible for the environmental cleanup efforts as the rig’s lease operator, said they were engineering a system to lower a domelike structure over the well to capture the oil and funnel it to a collection tank on the surface.
High waves and stiff winds, meanwhile, kept oil skimmers and other environmental cleanup vessels back at port in Venice, La., for the better part of Sunday, allowing the oil slick to widen to about 600 square miles. Those same heavy weather conditions were keeping the sheen safely away from the Louisiana coast, though some communities had deployed booms around particularly fragile shorelines as a precautionary measure.
25 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1995 — JUNEAU — Gov. Tony Knowles Tuesday stepped up his campaign for millions in backlogged repairs at the University of Alaska — hinting at a special session if lawmakers adjourn without addressing the massive fix-it list.
Further, Knowles said, a Senate bill to give cash for university repairs is not acceptable.
“Clearly, my commitment to deferred maintenance is on my short list,” the governor said Tuesday, in an interview with the News-Miner. “If that’s not addressed, the Legislature hasn’t done its business.”
“I don't consider (lawmakers’) job done if they don’t address deferred maintenance,” he said.
Knowles wants legislators to act on two of his top-priority bills. One proposes to transfer $270 million of Alaska Housing Finance Corp. reserves to the state’s general fund over five years, which in turn would help balance the state operating budget.
50 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from April 25, 1970 — The library portion of the University of Alaska's new Library, Humanities and Fine Arts complex will be named for Elmer E. Rasmuson, of Anchorage, for 13 years president of the University Board of Regents.
The dedication ceremonies, to be held on Founders Day, May 3, will also feature a speech by Dr. Earl McGrath, former U.S. Commissioner of Education. The dedication will start at 2 p.m. in the Great Hall and will be followed by a reception and open house in the Library.
A native Alaska, Rasmuson was president of the National Bank of Alaska from 1943-1965 and its chairman of the board since 1964. He was mayor of Anchorage in 1964 and 1965 and in 1968 was the unsuccessful Republican candidate for the United States Senate against Mike Gravel.
75 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1945 — STOCKHOLM, Sweden — The Free German Press Service operating from Stockholm, said today a carefully coached former grocer resembling Adolf Hitler had been sent to Berlin in the Fuehrer's place "to die on the barricades."
"He will act as Hitler's trump card, creating a hero legend around the Fuehrer's death while Hitler himself goes underground," the agency said.
It said the stand-in was August Wilhelm-Bartholdy, a one-time grocer in Plauen, and that he had been specially trained to speak like Hitler in a long association with the Fuehrer at Berchtesgaden.
In the next few days, the agency said, Bartholdy will appear in the final fighting over the last barricades, where "Hitler's devoted photographer Hoffman" and propaganda staff members "will be on hand to film Hitler's last moment on the battlefield."