10 YEARS AGO
April 25, 2011 — Ice Alaska is not the only group that wants to host the World Ice Art Championships next year.
The Tanana Valley Fair Association and Christmas in Ice each have their sights on the ice carving event. They will bid on a $1.7 million state grant designated specifically for an ice park, which the borough may soon appropriate. And while the nonprofit Ice Alaska has run the event for 22 years, several local ice carvers say it’s time to pass the torch to a new organization.
Ice Alaska offered to buy the ice park land from the Alaska Railroad Corp. last week for $4.1 million, counting on using the state grant.
25 YEARS AGO
April 25,1996 — ANCHORAGE— Alyeska Pipeline officials knew buried check valves were a problem for more than a year before a leak north of Glennallen sent more than 400 gallons of oil into the surrounding soil. But neither the company nor state or federal regulators put a premium on inspecting the valves.
“Of the many things we ask Alyeska to monitor, digging up buried valves was not a high priority,” said Gary Reimer, co-manager of the Joint Pipeline Office which oversees pipeline operations. “It was not in the top 10.” Riemer said the check valves had had “only a small seepage problem” before. “There was no indication of this degree of failure.”
50 YEARS AGO
April 25, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from April 26, 1971 — By planning ahead, undue loss and damage to dwellings and their contents can be avoided in the event Fairbanks undergoes a spring flood.
A bulletin prepared by the Cooperative Extension Service of the University of Alaska gives pre-flood information on flood insurance, ways to avoid undue loss and damage to buildings and their contents, plans for living at an evacuation site, and planning for house contents.
75 YEARS AGO
April 25, 1946 — For the second time in four months fire took a heavy toll in the Fairbanks business district today as the newly refinished Northern Hotel and Coffee Shop, the Pioneer Grill, the Star Liquor Store and the Chena Bar and Allies Room were burned out.
At presstime the Northern Hotel and Pioneer Grill buildings were heaps of wreckage and flames still licked through the Chena building, which retained its exterior shape although gutted by the fire.
Only the most strenuous of efforts by Ladd Field and City firemen, working from the roof and from both First and Second Avenues, saved the 100-room Pioneer Hotel which closely adjoined the Northern. Thousands of gallons of water were still being sprayed on the Pioneerand the threatening flames nearby this afternoon.