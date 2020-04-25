10 YEARS AGO
April 25, 2010 — As long-term climate models predict declining amounts of sea ice in the Arctic, a University of Alaska Fairbanks researcher believes the change could bring an unexpected result — more interspecies breeding among mammals that live in the far north.
Brendan Kelly, a marine biology professor at UAF’s International Arctic Research Center, said the presence of sea ice has resulted in the isolation of numerous animals in the Arctic during the past 10,000 years or more. Those animals have evolved gradually into distinct species, such as walruses, ringed seals and polar bears.
But without ice to separate them in the future, Kelly believes many of those distant cousins will start to mingle again. The result could be more breeding between species, resulting in a biological stew that could reshape animal life in the Arctic.
“In 100 years, the species (in the Arctic) will be different than the species today,” Kelly said. “Is that good; is that bad? It’s different, for sure.” Kelly discussed the theory during a teleconference hosted by the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy on Tuesday and has submitted a manuscript on the subject to Global Change Biology, a peer reviewed science journal.
25 YEARS AGO
April 25, 1995 — DELTA JUNCTION — When the government van carrying Al Cornelia and Rebecca Cox turned from the Richardson Highway onto the road to Delta Junction High School, Debra Diviney was waiting in her parked Bronco ready to honk.
“Save Delta,” she shouted at the gray van, waving also to friends as a steady stream of cars passed and honked back at her.
As the van carrying Cornelia and Cox — members of the Pentagon-appointed base closure and realignment commission — turned into the school parking lot, 80 middle and high school students with picket signs were waiting. They had written essays on why Fort Greely should be kept open, keeping them out of the afternoon’s classes.
The traffic was headed for the school gym, where the commission was scheduled to spend about 90 minutes in a rare public hearing before a town facing a base cutback.
Greeting the commission were more than 500 residents of the city of about 4,000, many ready to give a dozen reasons why the Army should stay at Fort Greely. The list of speakers included Gov. Tony Knowles.
It was the fifth such meeting between government officials and angry residents looking for answers since Feb. 28, when Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Needham announced that Fort Greely was on a list of bases facing cutbacks.
Monday’s meeting, however, was the largest of them all.
50 YEARS AGO
April 25, 1970 — The official go-ahead for the new Fairbanks hospital was given Friday when Dr. William Wood, hospital foundation president, signed a "notice to proceed" to the contractor, Peter Kiewit Son's Co.
The actual contract signing between the Fairbanks hospital foundation and the contractor was accomplished in Seattle yesterday at a pre-construction conference held in the office of the architect Maloney, Herrington, Freesz and Lund.
In Seattle at that conference was Harry (Red) Porter, Fairbanks city councilman and one of the chief movers behind the new Fairbanks hospital.
Excavation on the hospital project has already begun at the site on Cowles Street between 16th and 19th Avenues. It was two years ago now that a fund drive for the hospital was underway in Fairbanks. Almost $2 million was pledged by Fairbanks and Tanana Valley people for the new hospital.
Additional funds for the $6,853,700 hospital have been sought and acquired from such sources as the State of Alaska federal Hill Harris hospital fund, and the Indian Health Service, a division of the U.S. Public Health Service.
Total cost of the hospital-fully furnished and equipped is expected to reach almost $8 million.
75 YEARS AGO
April 25, 1945 — LONDON — British Royal Air Force Lancasters today bombed Hitler's Chalet at Berchtesgaden in a possible attempt on the Fuehrer's life.
Both the Chalet and heavily guarded installations on the ground in the mountain retreat were bombed.
Storm trooper barracks and Hitler's Alpine refuge at the top of Kehlstein mountain five miles from the Chalet or cottage were among the targets.
The attacks were carried out between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. by two separate forces of heavy Lancasters with 12,000-pound earthquake bombs and assorted types of explosives.