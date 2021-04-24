10 YEARS AGO
April 24, 2011 — The Alaska Department of Fish and Game released its prediction and management strategy for this summer’s Yukon River king salmon run this week and it doesn’t look good.
For the third year in a row, fishermen on the Yukon River will likely have to contend with a weak king salmon run and the restrictions that go with it.
25 YEARS AGO
April 24, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Technicians on Tuesday replaced a leaking plug in a 6-inch bypass line that allowed hundred of gallons of North Slope crude to leak from the trans-Alaska oil pipeline.
Still unclear to Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. is how long the plug had been leaking and exactly how much oil escaped into the soil around the buried pipe.
50 YEARS AGO
April 24, 1971 — Television station KTVF began local color programming with Its Scope News program last night and plans to use studio color programming beginning Monday.
The station began using a new color camera it received this week. The move makes KTVF the first full colorstation in the state, according to Station Manager Ted Lehne.
The new color camera weighs only 39 pounds. Ordinary black and white cameras weigh as much as 400 pounds. The new camera will also give the station capability for video tape recording of events for broadcast in color.
75 YEARS AGO
April 24, 1946 — Seattle — Two Seattle-Alaska Steamship lines today scheduled more sailings north, promising an early end to tieup of the territory’s ports as far as non-cannery freight is concerned.
William Semar, general manager of the Northland Transportation Co., said the North Sea, now on her way here from Southeastern Alaska, will sail May 2 for return with a full cargo of non-cannery shipments, including food and general merchandise. It will be followed by the Square Sennett, also with a full cargo.