10 YEARS AGO
April 24, 2010 — Lightning the reindeer and University of Alaska Fairbanks herdsman Rob Aikman both made history Thursday.
The 3-year-old reindeer gave birth to an unprecedented calf — one conceived through artificial insemination using previously frozen semen.
A minute later, Aikman saved the calf's life.
It was all part of a wild day at the UAF Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station, which has the only reindeer research facility in North America. The successful pregnancy could be the first step toward a small breeding revolution in the reindeer industry.
“I think it’s a feather in our caps,” said Milan Shipka, a UAF professor and associate director of the research station.
But even after the still-unnamed male calf was born on Thursday, the conclusion was in doubt.
Several hours after Lightning went into labor at about 11 a.m., Aikman noticed the calf was breech and his mother was having trouble delivering. Concerned the calf might suffocate, he helped pull it out by its legs.
25 YEARS AGO
April 24, 1995 — OKLAHOMA CITY — While much of the nation paused for a day of mourning after the Oklahoma bombing, the effort to identify, find and punish those responsible widened. And the possibility shrank that anyone else survived in the targeted building.
An Army deserter from Fort Riley, Kan., was questioned after being apprehended in California. The lone suspect charged so far, Timothy McVeigh, once served at Fort Riley.
There was word that on the day of the bombing, a Texas congressman’s office received a fax in cryptic language that may have described the Oklahoma federal office building that was devastated.
In connection with the fax, authorities reportedly were seeking to question a Michigan custodian, Mark Koernke, 37, who broadcasts warnings against a “New World Order” over short-wave radio and has distributed militia how-to tapes.
Two brothers who were friends of McVeigh were being held as material witnesses, and there were searches and questioning over the weekend in Las Vegas, upstate New York, Michigan and Kansas.
50 YEARS AGO
April 24, 1970 — The three-day Earth Day Environmental Teach-in was concluded at Alaskaland last night with attention again centering around the trans-Alaska oil pipeline to the North Slope.
A four-member panel had these observations:
An attempt by the state to build the haul road from the Yukon River to Prudhoe Hay will almost certainly bring court action by conservation groups against the state in an effort to stop it.
The arctic is so big and the oil potential is so great that the use of ice breaking tankers and possibly oil carrying submarines will be justified.
There is a general feeling that oil development will be detrimental to fish and wildlife resources, but damage can be held to a minimum if the rate of the oil development does not exceed the rate of the government's ability to fix guidelines.
The oil industry will not establish large towns or cities on the North Slope and will make a minimum use of the land surface there.
75 YEARS AGO
April 24, 1945 — SEATTLE — Assignment of the Rev. Arnold Krone, formerly priest-in-charge of Grace Church, Nenana, Alaska, and civilian chaplain for troops stationed thereabouts, to be priest-in-charge of All Saints' Church and St. Philip's Mission for Negroes in Seattle, was announced in Seattle by Episcopal Bishop S. Arthur Huston today.
Father Krone returned here recently on leave because of ill health after three years at Nenana and seven years in charge of St. Mark's Mission at Wrangell, where he was chaplain for Indian students and taught in the Government School.
He said today he hopes ultimately to return to Alaska as missioner-at-large and to his dogsled mode of travel to isolated communities.