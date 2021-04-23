10 YEARS AGO
April 23, 2011 — The University of Alaska Fairbanks formally broke ground on its new $5.3 million greenhouse facility Friday, a project being touted as a step toward modern agricultural research in the state.
The two-story building will replace a set of 1960s-era greenhouses that were torn down to make room for the nearby Life Sciences building on UAF’s West Ridge. The project is being funded with part of a nearly $400 million education bond package approved by voters in November.
25 YEARS AGO
April 23, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. workers on Monday found crude oil in the soil at a check valve on the trans-Alaska pipeline about 90 miles north of Glennallen, according to Mike Abbott, a spokesman for the company. Workers started digging at the valve site after oil was discovered about 60 feet downhill from the valve.
Excavation was continuing Monday evening, with 60 workers on the site and two shifts working, Abbott said. No oil was found in two holes dug down to the pipeline trench well downhill of the valve, he said. One was 290 feet north of the valve, and the second was 200 feet away. The southbound pipeline is running uphill in that area.
50 YEARS AGO
April 23, 1971 —It all depends on how you interpret the figures as to whether you agree with School Board President Harry Reimer who last night called the borough assembly “irresponsible,” or with the assembly, which feels the school board is asking too much money for next year.
The basis of the blowup, if it could be called that, was the assembly’s passage last night of a resolution setting the total amount of money for the school budget to be made available from local sources at $1.5 million. The school board had requested, in its 1971-72 budget, that this item total $3,066,000.
75 YEARS AGO
April 23, 1946 — The SS Tongass will sail Thursday for Alaska with a cargo of food supplies and 12 passengers, marking a resumption of shipping to the Territory after a three weeks long strike by longshoremen in Alaska.
The ship will discharge freight at Ketchikan, Petersburg, Juneau, Haines, Skagway and Sitka to relieve the Territory’s serious shortage of perishable foods. Some perishables have been shipped north by air and fishing vessels were to carry smalltonnages.
A cannery workers strike, however, brought a doubt that other ships would follow the Tongass immediately, the Alaska Steamship Company and Northland Transportation Company saying they planned on sailing until “pickets are removed from in front of out docks.”