10 YEARS AGO
April 23, 2010 — A trespassing squirrel caused an hourlong power outage in west Fairbanks on Thursday that left 1,300 Golden Valley Electric Association members without electricity and shut down the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ computer system most of the day.
The squirrel, which was electrocuted, caused a short circuit in the electric company’s University Avenue substation, according GVEA public relations officer Corinne Bradish. A small fire was extinguished quickly, she said.
The outage occurred at 10:17 a.m., and all 1,300 GVEA members affected were back on line by 11:20 a.m., Bradish said.
“The substation was quickly isolated, and loads were switched to adjacent substations to help us restore power,” Bradish wrote in an e-mail. “Arcing caused damage to bushings in the substation, which our crews replaced.”
25 YEARS AGO
April 23, 1995 — Black mold creeps along the shower room ceiling. The beds sag, the kitchen refrigerator is dead, the Brady Bunch orange sofa cushions ooze stuffing.
Ah, home.
About 140 University of Alaska Fairbanks students live in Lathrop Hall, long dubbed the worst student residence on campus. After five years of complaints from students, the chipped and stained building that was built in 1962 is slated for a major renovation this fall.
The project hinges on the state Legislature, however.
Lawmakers are considering a bill that would pay for $35 million of the university’s long repair list, which totals $157 million, most of it at UAF. The bill, which proposes taking cash from the Alaska Housing Finance Corp. to pay for the repairs, failed in the Senate on a 10-10 vote last week. An 11th vote is being sought to push the bill through.
Gov. Tony Knowles, in a separate proposal, has proposed $30 million in bonds from the AHFC to pay for dorm repair.
50 YEARS AGO
April 23, 1970 — Dr. William R. Wood, president of the Greater Fairbanks Hospital Foundation, was informed today that approval has been given to sign a contract for the construction of a new hospital here.
Wood was telephoned by Lowell Schwartz of the State Public Health Department who is attending a pre-construction conference on the hospital in Seattle. Schwartz told him the federal government, which will fund a substantial portion of the project, had just given the approval.
Construction may begin immediately, Dr. Wood said. In fact, site clearing work is now under way for the hospital to be located between Lathrop and Cowles streets from Sixteenth to Nineteenth avenues.
The date for an official ceremony to sign the contract has not been set but will be soon, Dr. Wood said.
The final release of federal funds was not without its moments of tension, Dr. Wood said. He explained it's required that the city first give its approval to the state and the state in turn give approval to the federal government.
Documents containing the state's approval and application for the funding were mailed to federal offices in San Francisco but somehow never reached their destination. So Gary Speas, administrator of the Fairbanks Community Hospital, hand-carried the documents to San Francisco and had them approved.
75 YEARS AGO
April 23, 1945 — Soviet Foreign Commissor V. M. Molotov arrived in Fairbanks from Moscow Friday and left for Edmonton Saturday morning en route for Washington, D.C., and thence to San Francisco for the United Nations Security Conference which will open Wednesday.
The Russian diplomat, traveling in a huge Russian plane, arrived in Edmonton from Moscow Saturday night. He left Edmonton Sunday for Washington.
At Edmonton according to a dispatcher Maj. Gen. W. W. Foster, special commissioner for Northwest Projects, greeted Mr. Molotov and presented to the Russian officer a personal letter from Canadian Prime Minister Mackenzie King welcoming him to Canada.