10 YEARS AGO
April 22, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — The Anchorage School District announced Thursday it fired four employees suspected of stealing lunch money or other student expenses at two high schools and an elementary school.
The four are believed to have acted independently. The cases have triggered an investigation of cash collections throughout the district.
25 YEARS AGO
April 22, 1996 — The first hole sunk to measure the extent of Alyeska Pipeline Service Company’s underground spill came up dry Sunday as nearly 100 workers and regulators were mobilized for the response effort, 150 miles south of Fairbanks.
“Every time we dig a hole and there is no oil found that’s good news,” said Rob McWhorter, a spokesman for the Joint Pipeline Office, a combined state and federal pipeline oversight group. “As of yet, we don’t have any indication it’s a huge spill, but we don’t have it delineated.”
50 YEARS AGO
April 22, 1971 — JUNEAU — Gov. William A. Egan has criticized Sen. Edmund Muskie of Maine for his “arbitrary action” in urging that a permit application for construction of the trans-Alaskan pipeline be rejected.
In a strongly worded letter to Muskie, Egan said, “reason dictates that a reasonable person wait until all the information is in before passing judgment on anything.” Egan told Muskie his “out-of-hand” dismissal of procedures outlined in the national environmental policy act actually may hurt the cause of environmental protection.
75 YEARS AGO
April 22, 1946 — Seattle — A.L. Paterson, Federal conciliation service commissioner, today continued his efforts to halt the picketing of Alaska ships and announced strike of 3,500 CIO-affiliated cannerymen in a wage dispute with the canned salmon industry.
Picketing started here Saturday midnight less than 24 hours after settlement of a 19-day Alaska longshore strike which had developed serious food shortages in some Alaska areas.