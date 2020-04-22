10 YEARS AGO
April 22, 2010 — The wildfire season has officially started in the Interior.
Firefighters from the Alaska Division of Forestry and Anderson Fire Department snuffed out a small wildfire near Mile 280 of the Parks Highway late Tuesday night, the first fire of the season reported to the Alaska Fire Service in Fairbanks.
Firefighters were able to get the roughly two-acre Windy Creek Fire under control in short order despite some strong winds and were mopping up the fire on Wednesday, fire information officer Maggie Rogers with the Alaska Fire Service said.
The fire originated from a campfire, even though it was surrounded with patches of snow, Rogers said.
The fire is “a good indicator that it’s getting dry,” Rogers said.
25 YEARS AGO
April 22, 1995 — WASHINGTON —The FBI closed in on two suspects in the deadliest bombing in U.S. history with the help of a vehicle identification number found on a charred scrap of the rental truck that carried the explosives.
Authorities found the scrap — part of the truck’s axle — two blocks from the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, which was torn apart by a massive bomb blast Wednesday morning.
Coincidentally, the discovery was the same type of break that led to the cracking of the World Trade Center bombing case two years ago.
In that case, a federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms explosives expert and a New York City police bomb squad officer found the vehicie identification number of the rental truck used in the bombing on part of the vehicle’s frame, ATF spokesman Les Stanford said.
They found it after dropping by rope into the smoking crater beneath the center’s twin skyscrapers, risking their lives because of concern that the upper floors would collapse and obliterate clues.
On Friday, authorities charged Timothy McVeigh, 26, with the Oklahoma City bombing after his arrest at a jail where he had been locked up on traffic and weapons charges. Investigators said he apparently acted in retaliation for the deaths of the Branch Davidians after a federal raid in Waco, Texas, two years ago.
Later in the day, another suspect, Terry Nichols, 40, surrendered in Herington, Kan., where he lived. He was not immediately charged.
50 YEARS AGO
April 22, 1970 — A community pollution tour by Secretary of the Interior Walter J. Hickel, in Fairbanks for Earth Day activities today, was scheduled to be highlighted at 4:40 p.m. with a short boat trip down the Chena River. The water excursion will serve to dramatize the pollution of local waterways. It will begin on the city side of the Wendell Street bridge.
In the evening the former Alaskan governor will present a major address to an audience assembled in the Patty Gym on the University of Alaska campus.
University president, William R. Wood, will introduce Secretary Hickel and the other scheduled speakers. Mayor H.A. (Red) Boucher will give introductory remarks. He will be followed by Dr. Donald W. Aitken of Stanford University, a physicist, conservationist, planner and photographer. The program begins at 6:30 p.m.
Continuous lectures, films and panels began at 9 a.m. and continue through the day. There is no charge for any of the Environmental Teach-In activities. The public is cordially invited.
75 YEARS AGO
April 22, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from April 20, 1945 — PARIS — Allied headquarters in Paris declined today to make any statement as to the whereabouts of Franz von Papen, German diplomat and former German Chancellor, who was captured by American troops this week. Rumors are current that he will be transferred to the United States with other German war prisoners and other rumors say that he will be taken to England.
He was prominent as a Nazi leader and there have been demands that he be tried by the Allies as a war criminal.
When von Papen was captured, he was dressed in fancy knickers and wearing a Tyrolean hat, just the kind of outfit that pleasure-bent Germans were wearing before the last war. Which fact didn't endear him to his captors.