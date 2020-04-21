10 YEARS AGO
April 21, 2010 — JUNEAU — Gov. Sean Parnell said Tuesday that Alaska will join a multistate lawsuit challenging the federal health care reform act President Barack Obama signed into law last month.
Parnell and state Attorney General Dan Sullivan released a 48-page legal memo on the case, calling the law an unprecedented and unconstitutional exercise of federal power to regulate commerce.
“For the first time, the federal government is dictating economic choices,” Parnell said. If that power is upheld, the Republican governor said, it could lead to mandates for gym memberships or the purchase of GM cars.
Alaska and at least 20 other states claim a “mandate” on individuals to buy coverage, which goes into effect in 2014, unconstitutional. They face tax penalties otherwise.
25 YEARS AGO
April 21, 1995 — MarkAir will continue flying into Fairbanks for maintenance and routine inspections, but the planes will be empty of passengers and cargo, the company said Thursday.
The decision is expected to save 50 jobs in Fairbanks.
The company said it is cheaper to keep its maintenance facility at Fairbanks International Airport rather than move it to the Lower 48. Planes will fly up from the airline’s Denver hub for scheduled inspections and mechanical work.
“There are no plans to shut that facility,” said company spokeswoman Lana Johnson. “MarkAir will continue to fly planes into Fairbanks and maintain its jet fleet at the Fairbanks facility.”
MarkAir said Wednesday the struggling airline could not make money on Alaska routes. A Fairbanks ticketing supervisor had said “everything” was shutting down.
MarkAir in 1991 clinched a deal with the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority to refurbish the Fairbanks hangar. The airline owes AIDEA more than $18 million in loans and lease payments for the state-of the art hangar.
50 YEARS AGO
April 21, 1970 — Interior Secretary Walter J. Hickel will be present Saturday at the Fine Arts Building at the University of Alaska for a Bureau of Land Management hearing on the establishment of a national scenic area in the Wrangell Mountains.
Hickel proposed March 28 the designation of a 10.5 million acre area to be operated by the BLM in the Wrangell Mountains for a variety of purposes, but with first consideration to recreational and natural scenic values.
The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. Reservations for those wishing to testify should be made with Burt Silcock, state director of the BLM with headquarters in Anchorage.
Fairbanks people wishing to testify at the hearing here can call or stop at the Fairbanks BLM office in the Lathrop Building and leave name and organization they will be testifying for with local personnel, who will teletype the reservation to the Anchorage office.
The sequence of witnesses will be determined by the order of the requests received. Each oral presentation will be limited to 10 minutes, but prepared records or statements of any length will be accepted. If witnesses plan to use maps, it is requested that these be submitted as part of their hearing testimony.
The final record of the hearings will be left open for 15 days which will allow any person that can't get to the formal hearing to make his views known and to also supplement testimony at the Saturday hearing.
75 YEARS AGO
April 21, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from April 20, 1945 — WASHINGTON — President Truman is moving cautiously into Franklin D. Roosevelt's seat on the council of highest Allied military strategy. His weight is likely to be felt in Pacific decisions.
Even before V-E Day comes, Mr. Truman may be called upon to review the strategy for defeating Japan that undoubtedly was discussed at Yalta by his predecessor and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, if not with Russian Premier Josef Stalin.
In this connection it would not be surprising to Washington observers if the new President summons Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz and Gen. Douglas MacArthur home for personal conferences before the final assault on Japan.