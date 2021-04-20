10 YEARS AGO
April 20, 2011 — The Alaska Redistricting Board on Tuesday heard plenty of criticism , and some praise, for its rough plan to redraw the state’s electoral boundaries.
People filled the Fairbanks City Council Chambers to describe how they would be affected by the new districts. The board released two draft reports last week and will take public comment across the state for the rest of the month.
25 YEARS AGO
April 20, 1996 — ANCHORAGE—British Petroleum has mounted a statewide advertising campaign to get voters on its side in the highstakes legislative debate over the Northstar oil project near Prudhoe Bay.
The company — Alaska’s largest oil producer and a power player in state politics—is spending more than $100,000 on a series of newspaper ads and a mass-mailed letter, spokesman Paul Laird said. “It’s our way of speaking directly to people,” he said.
50 YEARS AGO
April 20, 1971 — NOME — U.S. Sen. Mike Gravel, D-Alaska, charged here Monday that the U.S. Coast Guard is keeping its icebreaker Glacier in “sunny Southern California most of the tune instead of in Alaska where it’s needed most of the year.”
Sen. Gravel, who presided over Senate economic development subcommittee hearings here, also promised to help open the diplomatic doors to allow Alaska’s Eskimos to visit relatives in the Soviet Union.
75 YEARS AGO
April 20, 1946 — Ketchikan — Steve Glumaz, International Longshoremen’s and Warehousemen’s union (CIO) representative, and Lester O. Gore, representing the waterfront employers, issued a joint statement today announcing an agreement had been reached to end the longshore strike that has tied up Alaska shipping for 19 days.
The agreement provides for a wage scale of $1.32 and hour for straight time and $1.98 for overtime, retroactive to April 1.