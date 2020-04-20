10 YEARS AGO
April 20, 2010 — The Fairbanks City Council gave conditional support on Monday to new zoning categories aimed at revitalizing downtown Fairbanks.
The borough planning commission takes up the zoning categories, laid out in Ordinance 2010-09, today.
The new zoning classes are called “downtown supporting commercial district” and “retail hot spot district.” The zones effectively discourage businesses such as bars, tattoo parlors, car washes and taxidermy shops in favor of businesses such as restaurants, hair salons, offices and retail stores.
The ordinance also sets guidelines for downtown building facades, prohibiting frosted, tinted or reflective glass.
25 YEARS AGO
April 20, 1995 — OKLAHOMA CITY — A car bomb ripped deep into America's heartland Wednesday, killing at least 31 people and leaving 200 missing in a blast that gouged a nine-story hole in a federal office building.
The dead included at least 12 youngsters, some of whom had just been dropped off by their parents at a day-care center.
It was the deadliest U.S. bombing in 75 years.
At least 200 people were injured — 58 critically, according to Fire Chief Gary Marrs. Scores were feared trapped in the rubble of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.
Three people were pulled from the rubble Wednesday night but two died a short time later, said Assistant Fire Chief Jon Hansen. He said a 15-year-old girl was taken from the building in critical condition. He also said a woman trapped in the basement said there were two others with her. She didn’t know if they were dead or alive.
The death toll was certain to rise. “Our firefighters are having to crawl over corpses in areas to get to people that are still alive,” said Hansen, who updated the death toll to 31 late Wednesday.
50 YEARS AGO
April 20, 1970 — WASHINGTON — Interior Secretary Walter Hickel is planning a trip to Alaska this week that could be one of his more extensive for traveling around the state.
With the political season blooming in Alaska, the former governor has added incentive for wanting to visit with the home folks and Republican leaders. A shortage of time for the busy cabinet officer presents a major obstacle.
Two events highlight this trip. Hickel speaks at University of Alaska Wednesday night — "Earth Day" — after spending the afternoon in Fairbanks, where he is due to arrive from Washington at 1:30 p.m.
That night he will fly to Anchorage.
Thursday he will conduct public hearings in the Fourth Avenue Theatre, Anchorage, on the proposed Wrangell Mountain Scenic Area, starting at 9 a.m.
After that nothing on his schedule is firm, aides report.
75 YEARS AGO
April 20, 1945 — SEATTLE — Pan American World Airways officials announced today a reorganization plan calling for appointment of station managers in Seattle and Alaska, "paving the way for an accelerated flight schedule of 14 round trips weekly between Seattle and Fairbanks."
The new station managers named were Kenneth Alexander, for Juneau; Marion Deustch and an assistant, William McRoberts, Fairbanks; Joseph Morrison, Whitehorse; Robert Thorp, Port Hardy; John E. Frost, Annette; Clyde Smith, Nome; Clark Bassett, Seattle.
"In the near future," said assistant manager J. V. Rosco, "we are anticipating not only 14 round trips weekly between Seattle and Fairbanks, via Juneau and Whitehorse, but additional flights to our present thrice weekly service to Nome and once weekly service to Bethel, should the traffic warrant.