10 YEARS AGO
April 2, 2010 — Rob Aikman arrived at work on Thursday and found a new occupant in the reindeer pens at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. A 17-pound calf was roaming the pasture on wobbly legs, trailing his mother during a chilly April morning.
The discovery meant two things to Aikman, a herdsman at UAF’s Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station: Spring has arrived in Fairbanks, and his planned weekend snowmachine trip near Cantwell is on hold indefinitely.
“I think that’s on the back burner now,” Aikman said with a smile.
25 YEARS AGO
April 2, 1995 — Laughter filled the woods along the Tanana River as 11 high school students shuttled their overnight gear into the octagon-shaped Spirit House at Howard Luke’s Gaalee’ya (luck) Camp.
The log house, large enough to sleep 20 people comfortably, would be their home for the next two days as they learned some of the skills of long-ago Alaska.
“It builds up their confidence and their self-esteem,” said Mary Jo Stanley, a counselor at Howard Luke Alternative High School. “If you can’t do anything, you tend to live up to that expectation.”
The students from the high school — named for the same Howard Luke they were now visiting — were of differing back grounds. Some were Alaskaborn, others were new to the area.
50 YEARS AGO
April 2, 1970 — Two young holdup men, one brandishing a light caliber revolver, robbed the University Branch of the Alaska National Bank of Fairbanks yesterday and escaped with $15,783 in cash. A widespread manhunt by Alaska State Troopers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation was underway today.
It is believed to be only the third bank robbery in the city’s long history. The Airport Road branch of the Alaska National Bank was held up in 1959, and another bank was robbed in the early 1930s.
James F. Martin, special agent in charge of the FBI in Alaska, flew from Anchorage to Fairbanks today to coordinate the manhunt with Capt. Donald L. McQueen of the Fairbanks office of the Troopers.
Martin said the robbery occurred between 2:45 and 2:50 p.m. at the bank between Fairbanks and College. A long-haired man of ordinary build entered the bank first, approached Manager John Caven, and announced to all concerned: “Don’t anybody move. This is a holdup.”
75 YEARS AGO
April 2, 1945 — For the approaching mining season, the Fairbanks Exploration Department of the United States Smelting Refining and Mining Company has permission from the federal government to operate two dredges and to employ as many as 200 men, Roy B. Earling, vice president of the company and general manager of its operations in Alaska, announced today.
The government’s permission is subject to the conditions that the 200 workers are available locally and that their employment by the company receives the approval of the United States Employment Service.
Mr. Earling said the two dredges would be operated providing enough workers could be obtained; otherwise only one dredge would be put in operation.
He added that about the same amount of work, other than dredging, would be done this year as was done last year, namely, the maintenance of ditches, and some stripping and thawing work. The stripping and thawing will be limited to the Chatanika district.