10 YEARS AGO
April 19, 2011 — If you build it, they will still come. But at least they won’t be able to get in.
That’s the premise behind a proposal from an advisory group to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to fence in 100,000 acres of private agricultural land in Delta Junction to prevent crop damage caused by a herd of wild bison.
25 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1996 — Access to a local electronic, community-wide bulletin board is just fingertips away for Internet users. FairNet, a volunteer, non-profit educational agency, provides an electronic clearinghouse of community oriented information to the public via personal computers or public computer terminals available at Noel Wien Library.
Offering a community events calendar, listings from local organizations, agencies and businesses, borough assembly news, school district and local sports schedules, FairNet’s on-line references about Fairbanks and out-lying regions extends to the far corners of the world via the World Wide Web. The World Wide Web is the graphic portion of the Internet—a network of computers that uses standard procedures for exchanging information.
50 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1971 — Fairbanks’ new community hospital received the proverbial shot in the arm this morning when the state Senate passed a hospital aid bill 20-0 in a speedy morning session. Sen, Terry Miller called the Daily News-Miner with the news when the Senate recessed temporarily.
The bill passed by the upper House was the Senate Finance Committee’s version of a hospital aid bill which would commit the state to 25 percent participation in most hospital projects in the state.
75 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1946 — Anchorage — Hundreds of hotel and rooming house guests went without breakfast this morning when restaurant employees went on strike in this city already inconvenienced by a longshoremen’s strike. Wage increases are the strike issue.
At lunch time coffee began to brew over hot-plates in many offices while workers seeking something for their lunches visited meat markets and grocery stores, whose shelves are not overladen with goods because of the steamship tieup.