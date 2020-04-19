10 YEARS AGO
April 19, 2010 — For a second straight day, Fairbanks was the warmest place in Alaska. On Sunday, that accomplishment was made possible by the first 60-degree day of the year.
According to the National Weather Service office at Fairbanks International Airport, the Sunday high was 63 degrees, and 60-plus temperatures also were scattered around the Fairbanks area. Goldstream Creek topped out at 61, while Eielson and Stuart Creek hit 60.
On College Hill, temperatures topped out at 59, while Chena Hot Springs reported a comparatively chilly 55.
25 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1995 — Fairbanks may have lost its chance for another TV station Tuesday night when the borough’s planning commission denied a request to build a 100-watt transmitter in Ridge Top Subdivision.
Although the vote was 5-3 in favor, planning commission rules require six votes to pass a motion. Three commissioners were absent.
Bill St. Pierre, president of Tanana Valley Television Co., which owns KFOX, Channel 7, wants to start a second station — Channel 13 — with the hope of nabbing the rights for the NBC affiliate in Fairbanks.
The proposed new channel should not be confused with cable channel 13, which is actually KTVF, Channel ll. Stations KTVF and KATN currently share some of NBC’s programming.
More than 10 residents of Cranberry Ridge Road in the neighborhood testified against the transmitter citing a number of different concerns.
50 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from April 18, 1970 — JUNEAU — House members took advantage of a bill on the bequeathing of bodies to generate a little laughter in chambers Friday.
The bill would create a simple procedure by which a person could donate his body for various uses after death.
Rep. Mildred Banfield, R-Juneau, used the opportunity to suggest an act "providing for the transplant of nonviable fetuses into the bodies of men opposed to the abortion bill."
Her remark was in reference to Friday's veto by Gov. Keith Miller of a bill making abortion of a nonviable fetus simply a matter between a woman and her doctor.
Rep. Helen Beime, R-Anchorage, said she favored the anatomical gift act.
"When I first came to Alaska I wrote to the University of Washington and offered to donate my body. They wrote back and said the cost of transportation exceeded its value," she added.
Rep. John Schwamm, D-Anchorage, used the occasion to distribute to other House members a card which, when filled out and carried on one's person, would channel one's body to the proper beneficiary.
75 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — American Ground Forces reached the northern tip of Okinawa Island placing them exactly 325 miles from Japan and swept up 35 miles of the Mindanao coastline in a second invasion of that major Philippine Island, American commanders announced today.
Their successes were matched by the British who captured three towns in Central Burma, and by the Chinese in northern Central China who recaptured Fancheng, nullifying the enemy's recent Hupeh province offensive.
Fighter planes from Iwo Jima reportedly swept over Tokyo airfields today.
Philippines-based bombers wrecked 95 Nipponese ocean-going and river vessels and heavily pounded northern Formosa airdromes.
The Japanese, lacking air power for such strikes, sent reinforced infantry columns in a two-pronged drive to knock out the United States Chih Kiang air base in Central China.